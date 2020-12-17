ISMG’s CyberEdBoard Global Community Launches CyberEdBoard Talks Series with Guest Speaker, Art Coviello



The inaugural session was attended by CyberEdBoard CISO members from 9 countries including the U.S., Brazil, U.K., India, Malaysia, Canada, Egypt, Bangladesh and New Zealand. Attending members represented industries such as healthcare, financial services, information technology, retail, aerospace, education and many others. The recorded session has been made available on-demand exclusively for executive members in the CyberEdBoard engagement app that launched in November 2020.



The CyberEdBoard Talks series is designed to address the most critical challenges executive members are discussing in the private global ecosystem; and each session is presented by respected industry experts and chief cybersecurity practitioners. The series is one of the many unique benefits of the CyberEdBoard community that can only be accessed by members. “The global community continues to grow at a pace that reconfirms the critical importance of cybersecurity collaboration and executive information sharing. We are thrilled to support each member’s unique needs within the private ecosystem,” said CyberEdBoard Executive Director, Chris Ancharski.



The CyberEdBoard community is accepting applications from qualified CISOs and senior-most security stakeholders. To submit your application for membership consideration visit www.cyberedboard.io today.



About ISMG

Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 28 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.



About CyberEdBoard

Princeton, NJ, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Information Security Media Group's CyberEdBoard global community launched its new CyberEdBoard Talks series December 8, 2020 exclusively for executive community members. Former RSA CEO and chairman of the board, Art Coviello was joined by ISMG's senior vice president of editorial, Tom Field, for an interactive fireside chat. The discussion focused on CISO best practices for reporting business risk to the board of directors. "Board members are just not equipped to understand technology," Coviello explained. "CISOs have to figure out a better way to communicate the business risk in a more effective language."

