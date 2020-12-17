Press Releases iGrafx Press Release

G2 Crowd Positions iGrafx as a Leader for Business Process Management

iGrafx named as Leader in Business Process Management for 3rd quarter in a row by G2 Crowd.

About iGrafx: iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything, and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. The iGrafx Process Knowledge Management Platform supports true Business Transformation by supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more. With our SaaS and private cloud deployment options, iGrafx is the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com Tualatin, OR, December 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- iGrafx has been named as a Leader in Business Process Management software by G2 Crowd for the 3rd quarter in a row and as a High Performer for Enterprise BPM for more than a year. Additionally, for Winter 2021, iGrafx also received the Momentum Leader award given to those companies that are ranked in the top 25% of their category's products by their users.“While iGrafx has been listed in many analyst market guides for years, what makes these awards truly special is that, unlike analyst papers, these are based on the actual voice of the customer,” said Robert Thacker, Global Director of Product Marketing. “These reviews are the true testament to the user experience and support our we strive to deliver to our customers.”The G2 Crowd Winter 2021 report also provides credibility that iGrafx is positioned to deliver the best Business Process Management capabilities with greater transparency for truly connecting Operational Processes with the supporting Business Architecture while helping ensure Strategic Alignment.*G2 categorizes software platforms into four buckets:- Leaders are rated for high customer service and high market presence- High performers are rated for high customer satisfaction, but low market presence- Contenders are scored with high market presence, but low customer satisfaction- Niche rankings are low in both dynamicsAbout iGrafx: iGrafx believes that process is at the center of everything, and helps the largest, most complex enterprises around the world convert their business processes into a portfolio of valuable assets. The iGrafx Process Knowledge Management Platform supports true Business Transformation by supporting RPA and workflow automation, customer journey, governance, risk, compliance, and more. With our SaaS and private cloud deployment options, iGrafx is the most scalable, currently accommodating the largest, global enterprise requirements. For more information, please visit: https://www.igrafx.com Contact Information iGrafx

Christina Dieckmeyer

503-404-6050



www.igrafx.com



