THINKWARE Announces Holiday and Boxing Day Deals on Its Dash Cam Lineup

THINKWARE is offering discounts on many of its top dash cams.

San Francisco, CA, December 16, 2020 --



Select THINKWARE Dash Cams will be on sale at various times in December and January, meaning gift-givers can get great deals during the holidays, Boxing Day, and well into the New Year. Available on Amazon, Best Buy, and other online specialty retailers, the promotions will include a range of discounts of up to 40% off.



THINKWARE products on sale during the holidays and Boxing Day include:



- U1000: THINKWARE's latest flagship model delivers sharp native 4K UHD video quality. The U1000 can be accessorized with a 2K QHD rearview camera and hardwiring cable for complete, best-in-class 24/7 all-round protection.



- Q800 PRO(QA100): One of the latest and greatest from THINKWARE capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and Advanced driver assistance system supported.



- F200: Get an extraordinary deal on this versatile dual-channel dash cam with built-in Wi-Fi. And slim design with Advanced parking mode, Timelapse, Energy saving mode for surveillance.



- F800 PRO: Featuring full HD 1080p resolution, Thinkware Cloud, Super Night Vision 2.0 and more.



- F70: An entry-level dash cam featuring the latest Energy Saving Parking Recording Mode.



- X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode and more.



- M1 Motorsports Cam: Exclusively for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs, the M1 is equipped with 2-channel full HD cameras with Advanced Electronic Image Stabilization.



- iVolt Mini External Battery: Compatible with all THINKWARE models, iVolt Mini External Battery helps increase the duration of the Parking Surveillance mode of your dash cam, allowing it to remain in parking mode for up to 20 hours, or 16 hours with a rear cam added.



The following models will be on sale during these limited timeframes:

· On sale Dec 14-27: F200, U1000, Q800 PRO(QA100), M1, iVolt Mini External Battery

· On sale Dec 7-13, Dec 28-Jan 3: F800 PRO, X700, F70



“With more and more Americans shopping online for the perfect gift, we’re excited to spread some holiday cheer by offering discounts on our most popular dash cams, with top online retailers,” said Brian Yang, Thinkware’s Director of North American Business Development. "Whether it’s for the car lover who has everything or those who are more safety-minded, Thinkware cameras are a great stocking stuffer, offering cutting edge technology and advanced features that will keep friends and family secure, connected and informed for the holidays.”



Also for holidays, Thinkware is offering personalized e-cards to loved ones' through their official website. For more information, visit the Thinkware website at us.thinkware.com & www.thinkware.com.



About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.



Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.



