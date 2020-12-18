Loveforce International Releases Two Love Songs and a Cautionary Tale

Loveforce International will give away an e-book and will release three new recorded music singles which are all related to love in one way or another.

Billy Ray Charles new single “This Song is From Me To You” is an R&B tinged Pop song. Its also a romantic love ballad. It tells a story about a musician that is so in love with a woman that he keeps on writing songs about her, even though he knows they will likely never be hits.



“Darlin’” is a departure for Honey Davis. He is known as a Rock & Blues artist but “Darlin’” is a Soul song. It is also a love ballad. Many of Davis fans are unaware that he also writes Soul music so this should be an unexpected treat for them.



Ricky Williams “If I Knew Then What I Know Now” is a Soul song that tells a cautionary tale. The protagonist in this song laments his decision to cheat on his woman and of the consequences of his actions. The story is as old as humanity itself but Ricky finds a new way to deliver it.



The e-book being given away in honor of these recordings is Romance Lives is a collaboration by Authors Mark Wilkins and The Prophet of Life. It consists of a collection of Romantic Love Poems The poems are arranged to follow the arc of a romance from its early, puppy love stages through its sweet seductions and the blissful wisdom of mature love.



“Everything we are releasing this week is about love in one way or another,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “That’s what the world needs right before Christmas.” He continued.



The e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, December 18th only. The three singles will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, You Tube Music, Deezer, Napster, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, KKBox, NetEase, Pandora, Tidal, and Tik Tok, Resso.



