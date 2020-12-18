Cisdem Video Converter 6.3.1 Optimizes Installation Package Size

Press Releases Cisdem Press Release

Cisdem Video Converter has been upgraded to 6.3.1, which optimized the installation package size and fixed the issue of downloading failure.

Chicago, IL, December 18, 2020 --(



Cisdem Video Converter seems to be able to do everything for videos, including video conversion, video downloading, basic video editing, and DVD ripping. It lets users convert video/audio files and DVDs to MP4, MKV, MP3, FLAC, OGG, AVI, or any other formats. It also supports video downloads from more than 1000 websites (like YouTube, Facebook) in original quality, regardless of SD videos or 8K videos.



“Users can download Cisdem Video Converter faster than before,” said Edward Riley, the project manager of Cisdem. "The installation package size of the new version is reduced from 111MB to 40MB, which makes it more efficient to download and install. In addition, the software occupies less space on your Mac computer."



What’s New in Version 6.3.1?

* Fixed download failure issue and update the download component.

* Optimize the installation package size.



Main Functions

1. Abundant input and output formats support

It’s able to convert media files to a variety of output formats/codecs that run on Apple software, Apple device, mobile phone, game console, or any devices or media players. The app can do batch audios and videos conversion with lossless.



2. Built-in video editor

Users can edit videos through Trim, Crop, Effects, Rotate, Watermarks, Subtitles & Audio and 3D Effects before conversion.



3. Merge videos

Multiple media files can be combined together and converted to a single file.



4. Download videos from over 1000 sites for playback without web connection

Users can download SD, HD, 2K, 4K, or 8K videos from all popular video streaming websites, like YouTube, AOL, Dailymotion, Vimeo, Yahoo, Twitter, LiveLeak, etc.



5. Digitalize DVD discs & DVD folders

The app allows users to add DVDs to it and export DVDs as digital formats like MP4, MOV and more.



Price and Availability

Cisdem Video Converter for Mac 6.3.1 is available to be downloaded and purchased from https://www.cisdem.com/video-converter-mac.html. Users can get a lifetime license with $49.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades. The free trial is available for download at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-videoconverter.dmg.



About Cisdem

Peter Willians

+86 15200305025



www.cisdem.com



