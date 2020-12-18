a1qa Among Finalists of Deloitte European Software Testing Awards 2020

Press Releases a1qa Press Release

Independent experts recognized one of the company’s test automation projects to become a finalist of a high-class competition held specifically for IT influencers.

To be involved in this event, each candidate submits a description of the most successful project. The panel of judges, international experts with years of experience in QA, assesses all applications incognito to achieve objectivity. Professionals evaluate only progress in the stated category and value delivered to the client.



A project chosen by a1qa showcases the scope of cooperation with an influential player in the telecom market.



The tested software is a secure universal authentication platform allowing mobile operators to develop apps and log in via the solution as well as end users to authenticate to websites and apps from multiple devices. The system consists of several modules and SDKs for integration into third-party applications.



a1qa's engagement helped the client reduce testing time of a new app from 40h to 2h, ensure round-the-clock solution accessibility, ease test environment configuration, and improve overall software quality.



Dmitry Tishchenko, CMO at a1qa, shared his impressions:



“We are proud that our test automation practice was recognized by international experts in the quality assurance area.



“a1qa continuously improves its service offerings to help clients deliver upscale software without any interruptions in business operations, and we continue following this direction.”



About the company



a1qa has been providing quality assurance services to customers, including Fortune 500 companies, for over 17 years. 800+ QA engineers have completed 1,500+ projects from various industries. The company leverages next-gen QA solutions to help companies attain business goals. The quality management system is certified to ISO 9001: 2015.



