Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance Welcomes Full Circle Insurance Group

The newest MIAA agency serves greater Omaha Nebraska area.

Lincoln, NE, December 18, 2020 --(



Full Circle Insurance Group is a full-service insurance agency located in Omaha, Nebraska and is serving the needs of families and businesses throughout the state, including Omaha, Lincoln, and Papillion. Owned by Curt Neujahr, the agency offers home and renters insurance, auto, life and financial products, business insurance and group benefits.



“We joined Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance because it felt like a true partnership,” said Mr Neujahr. “Through this relationship we are able to provide our clients with a large number of quality insurance product and carrier options, and other resources designed to elevate my agency’s ability to serve the community.” To learn more about Full Circle Insurance Group, visit fullcircins.com.



“We are delighted to have Full Circle Insurance Group join our growing network,” said Doug Meacham, MIAA president and chief operating officer. “We look forward to watching the agency expand its client base and footprint under Curt’s leadership.”



About MIAA: Founded in 2001, Midwest Insurance Agency Alliance, Inc. (MIAA) is comprised of more than 200 independent agency members spanning across the states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota. MIAA is a wholly owned subsidiary of SIAA (Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance) and one of its 48 regional master agencies. To learn more about MIAA, visit miaainsurance.com.



Catherine Edison

603-601-1256



miaainsurance.com



