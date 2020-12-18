Conference Chair from Johnson & Johnson Invites You to Attend Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast 2021

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: The 8th annual Pre-filled Syringes East Coast conference is returning as a virtual conference on April 26-27, 2021.

London, United Kingdom, December 18, 2020 --(



Visit the event website to learn more and download the brochure at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom2



Read the letter from the chair:



Dear Colleagues,



It is with great pleasure and delight that we welcome you to SMi’s highly anticipated Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast virtual conference taking place on the 26th-27th of April 2021.



Now in its 8th year, the Pre-Filled Syringes East Coast conference will bring together international industry experts in the field. This 2-day packed agenda will offer insights into PFS and combination product device development, regulatory updates from industry, regulatory and notified, and much more!



We continue to witness significant growth and innovation in the prefilled syringe and injection device market as well as evolution of the regulatory landscape. Delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event including:



- Industry updates on device design, platforms and integrated development for PFS and combination products

- International regulatory updates and guidance for the pre-filled syringes industry



As chair of this event, I look forward to welcoming you to this must attend virtual conference this coming April.



Yours Sincerely,

Susan Neadle



Registration is free for all pharma and Biotech companies, secure your place at www.pfsamericas.com/prcom2



Sponsored by BD MEDICAL, PHC Corporation, Polyplastics-Topas, Weiss-Aug & Zeon

#smipfsusa



For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

+44 (0) 20 7827 6088



http://www.pfsamericas.com/prcom2



