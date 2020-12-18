Industry Leader in DDoS Protection Solutions Approves Vitex 40G Transceivers



For more information, visit www.vitextech.com or contact info@vitextech.com Englewood Cliffs, NJ, December 18, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vitex LLC, a leading provider of fiber optic transceivers announced today that its’ 40G LR4 PSM transceivers were tested and qualified for deployment by an industry leader in Distributed -Denial-of-Service (DDoS) protection solutions. The company's products are used by most large enterprises and cloud providers and protect networks from denial-of-service attacks, botnets, and computer worms.40G PSM LR4 optical transceivers, designed with 4 independent lanes allow an easy upgrade path from 10G networks. Vitex 40G transceivers will be deployed in the customer’s latest network switches.40G LR4 PSM Features· 4 Parallel lanes design· Up to 11.2Gb/s data rate per channel, aggregate Bandwidth of up to 44.0G· QSFP+ MSA compliant· Up to 10km transmission on single mode fiber· Maximum power consumption 3.5W· Operating case temperature: 0 to 70 deg C· RoHS-6 compliantThe QSFP+ full-duplex optical module offers 4 independent transmit and receive channels, each capable of 10Gb/s operation for an aggregate data rate of 40Gb/s on 10km of single mode fiber. An optical fiber ribbon cable with an MTP/MPO connector can be plugged into the QSFP+ module receptacle. Electrical connection is achieved through a pluggable 38-pin connector per MSA requirement.“We have a strong ongoing relationship with this customer and are excited to partner with them on new projects,” commented Michael Ko, Director of Business Development, Vitex.Vitex high speed transceivers are trusted by top data center providers and telecom companies for their excellent quality.For product information, visit https://vitextech.com/product/40g-qsfp/ About VitexVitex is a leader in providing high performance fiber optic solutions for telecom, datacom, pro AV, and medical markets. Vitex offers local US based technical support and is headquartered in New Jersey. Since 2003, Vitex has been working with high quality manufacturers in Asia to serve customers in North America.For more information, visit www.vitextech.com or contact info@vitextech.com Contact Information Vitex LLC

Michael Ko

201-296-0145



www.vitextech.com



