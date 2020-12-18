Private Placement Markets to Return with Joint Venture Real Estate Financing in 2021

Press Releases Private Placement Markets Press Release

Private Placement Markets today announced that its fast-growing Commercial Real Estate Financing Division will add a Joint Venture Financing Program in January of 2021.

Los Angeles, CA, December 18, 2020 --(



The Private Placement Markets’ – Commercial Real Estate Loan Joint Venture program will work with real estate developers with track records of success and enter into partnership agreement to capitalize their “shovel ready” commercial real estate projects through LP/GP debt & equity capital contributions.



Private Placement Markets’ – Commercial Real Estate Financing Division is a national alternative commercial financing firm focused on Institutional investors, large & middle market owners, operators, and developers, and family offices throughout North America, Europe, South America and Asia.



Steve Muehler stated, “We remain intensely interested in industrial, commercial and mixed-use joint venture real estate partnerships. We plan bring our track record of successes and our industry leading unique alternative commercial real estate financing abilities to seasoned developers in 2021 who will probably have issues gaining credit in 2021 as the World Economy tries to get back on its feet in a time when foreclosures and evictions will be on the rise, and while commercial credit probably will not be as easy to achieve as it was in 2019.”



Additional Information is available at: www.PPMLoans.com



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, underwrites and services commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through the CREABC Market and the CMFABC Market, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



