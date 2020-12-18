Orases Named as One of the Top 1000 Global B2B Companies by Clutch

Press Releases Orases Press Release

Frederick, MD, December 18, 2020 --(



In order for a company to win this prestigious award, Clutch performs a rigorous analyzation of criteria such as: the company's recency, number and overall quality of Clutch-verified reviews, the various types of clients they work with, the services the company offers, and the company's brand reputation and their visibility within their target markets. In reference to how each winner of the top 1000 global B2B award is selected, Clutch founder Mike Beares says, "With an impressive background of projects, responsive customer service, and superior skill sets in their fields, these companies have proven time and again that they're the best choice when selecting a B2B provider."



This is the third consecutive time the Maryland custom software development company has won the top 1000 global B2B companies award by Clutch, having also won back in 2019 and 2018. In addition to having won the previously mentioned award twice, Orases has also won awards from Clutch such as: Top Web Developers (2020), Top Software Developers (2020, 2018 & 2017), Top Mobile App Developers (2020, 2019, 2018 & 2017) and Top E-Commerce Developers in 2017. Orases has quickly become one of the leading Maryland custom software development companies, specializing in advanced web application, enterprise application, SaaS application, mobile application and e-commerce application development.



Clutch has become one of the most widely known ratings and reviews platforms for marketing, information technology and business service providers. With their user-base growing by over 50% per year, Inc. Magazine recognized Clutch as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States.



Nick Damoulakis

301-756-5527



https://orases.com

5728 Industry Lane, Frederick, Maryland, 21704, United States



