Michael Terence Publishing

Press Release

Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "The Tales of Joy" by Tia Ann Jain


Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Tales of Joy," a children’s short story book written and illustrated by Tia Ann Jain.

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- About The Tales of Joy:
Conceived and illustrated by Tia Ann Jain, a talented little eleven-year-old, The Tales of Joy narrates the life of a little bunny rabbit named Joy.

The book is a collection of six short stories which take the reader through the different phases in Joy's life: Friendship, Love, Family, Adventure, Learning and finally a Helping Hand.

An easy to understand and interesting read, with positive messages for children.

The Tales of Joy is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 80 pages
ISBN-13: 978-1800940871
Dimensions: 21.6 x 0.5 x 27.9 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B08PDQ5CKX
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/TTOJ
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020

About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.

For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact Information
Michael Terence Publishing
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
Contact
mtp.agency

