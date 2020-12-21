Press Releases Michael Terence Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Michael Terence Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Primrose" by Jade M. Hamilton

Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Primrose," a young adult fantasy by Jade M. Hamilton.

Oxford, United Kingdom, December 21, 2020 --(

Primrose’s older brother goes missing and, in her despair, she makes an unlikely friendship with a creature under her bed: a demon.



When her new friend doesn’t visit one night, she goes looking for them and falls into the demon world. There she must fight to keep her soul from the grasp of hungry demons with the help of a couple of new friends. She must keep her mind steady as these demons are manipulative, quick, and some even possess extraordinary powers.



With the help of her new alliances, will she escape the demon world in one piece and finally find out what happened to her brother?



This work is available worldwide via Amazon:

Paperback 144 pages

Dimensions 12.9 x 0.9 x 19.8 cm

ISBN-13 9781800940741

Kindle eBook ASIN B08NWG95TV

Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/PRIMROSE

Published by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020



About Jade M. Hamilton

Jade is from the West of Scotland. She struggled at school both academically and socially. She was bullied for a long time at school and having undiagnosed learning disabilities made lessons incredibly difficult.



Jade wanted to pursue a creative career but years of bullying which in turn lead to mental illness which then leads to self-sabotaging behaviour, meant that she never felt she deserved it.



Her condition went undiagnosed with depression & anxiety for 10 years and was finally told by a doctor about her illnesses at the age of 23. Only in the year 2020 did she find her craft of writing.



Jade has faced many battles, like others have, and has survived – twice. Now on a path of healing, she finds herself wanting to help others and hopes her work does just that.



Jade is more than her illnesses but there is no denying that they have shaped who she is.



About Michael Terence Publishing

Web: www.mtp.agency

Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.



For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:

Michael Terence Publishing

Marketing & Promotions

Two Brewers House

2A Wellington Street

Thame

Oxfordshire OX9 3BN

UK

Email: admin@mtp.agency

Web: www.mtp.agency

Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Oxford, United Kingdom, December 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- About PrimrosePrimrose’s older brother goes missing and, in her despair, she makes an unlikely friendship with a creature under her bed: a demon.When her new friend doesn’t visit one night, she goes looking for them and falls into the demon world. There she must fight to keep her soul from the grasp of hungry demons with the help of a couple of new friends. She must keep her mind steady as these demons are manipulative, quick, and some even possess extraordinary powers.With the help of her new alliances, will she escape the demon world in one piece and finally find out what happened to her brother?This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback 144 pagesDimensions 12.9 x 0.9 x 19.8 cmISBN-13 9781800940741Kindle eBook ASIN B08NWG95TVAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/PRIMROSEPublished by in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2020About Jade M. HamiltonJade is from the West of Scotland. She struggled at school both academically and socially. She was bullied for a long time at school and having undiagnosed learning disabilities made lessons incredibly difficult.Jade wanted to pursue a creative career but years of bullying which in turn lead to mental illness which then leads to self-sabotaging behaviour, meant that she never felt she deserved it.Her condition went undiagnosed with depression & anxiety for 10 years and was finally told by a doctor about her illnesses at the age of 23. Only in the year 2020 did she find her craft of writing.Jade has faced many battles, like others have, and has survived – twice. Now on a path of healing, she finds herself wanting to help others and hopes her work does just that.Jade is more than her illnesses but there is no denying that they have shaped who she is.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002 Contact Information Michael Terence Publishing

Keith Abbott

00442035822002



mtp.agency



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Michael Terence Publishing