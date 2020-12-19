Excel Software Ships QuickLicense 9.1, QLRT Xcode 4.0 and PluginXojoQLRT 3.0 Licensing Tools

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Excel Software Press Release

Excel Software ships new software licensing tools for Windows and macOS Intel and Apple Silicon computers. The new products include QuickLicense 9.1, QLRT Xcode 4.0 and PluginXojoQLRT 3.0.

Henderson, NV, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Excel Software shipped QuickLicense 9.1, QLRT Xcode 4.0 and PluginXojoQLRT 3.0 industry leading tools for protection and licensing of macOS and Windows desktop software. On macOS, the tools now support x86 64-bit, ARM 64-bit and Universal binaries for Intel or Apple Silicon computers. On Windows, QuickLicense Standard now generates both 32-bit and 64-bit EXEs to support MS Excel or Access.Developers use QuickLicense to define the license type (Trial, Product, Try/Buy, Subscription or Floating), the license features (feature flags, pre-activation message, license release, restore, reset and suspend) and the activation process (manual, online, dongle or floating license server). A license can be applied to software (application, plugin, library, game or spreadsheet) using the AddLicense wrapping tool or programming API.AddLicense allows a developer to add a configured license to a compiled Mac or Windows application with a few button clicks. No programming is required to assign the license, add a splash screen, apply an icon or embed resource files and folders directly into the protected application file. Applications created with Unity3D, MAX MSP, Adobe Air or any environment that normally exposes resource files can be delivered as a single, protected application file.On Mac, the AddLicense wrapping tool included with QuickLicense can generate x86, ARM or Universal binaries to run native on any macOS computer. QuickLicense 9.1 includes QuickLicense runtime API builds for x86 64-bit, ARM 64-bit and Universal binary. All tools in the QuickLicense product are now Universal apps.On Windows, AddLicense can now generate 32 or 64-bit EXEs with the Standard edition of QuickLicense. Developers can wrap Excel workbooks or Access ACCDE files into a 32-bit EXE for 32-bit Excel or Access. Create a 64-bit EXE for 64-bit Excel or Access.QLRT Xcode is a static library containing the QuickLicense runtime software for protection, activation and license management. Xcode developers using Objective-C or Swift simply drop in the static library, instantiate a class and call the Send function. The developer configures all aspects of the software license with QuickLicense and outputs a Ticket file. That Ticket file is included in the App bundle and bound to an application when a function is called in the source code.With QLRT Xcode 4.0, developers can add licensing to their x86 64-bit, ARM 64-bit or Universal apps during the Xcode build process. New sample projects and user guide demonstrate how to apply licensing in minutes to Objective-C projects or the new SwiftUI.PluginXojoQLRT 3.0 provides a plugin for Mac or Windows applications developed with Xojo. Send a command to the QuickLicense API using a simple function call. Review the user guide and sample source project, then add licensing to your Xojo app in minutes. Developers can generate x86, ARM or Universal apps with the licensing code embedded in the App.QuickLicense 9.1 is $695 for the Standard edition or $995 for the Pro edition on either macOS or Windows. The package includes a comprehensive user guide, tutorials, online videos, programming code examples, the AddLicense wrapping tool and SendMessage testing tool.QLRT Xcode 4.0 is $495. The package includes a user guide, sample source code and the TestQLRT application to test a configured license without programming.PluginXojoQLRT 3.0 is $295 for Mac or Windows or $495 for both platforms. A user guide, simple test application and sample code is included.The new products include royalty-free runtime distribution rights for any number of protected products or customer licenses. All products support offline or online Serial Number activation using an online activation server like Safe Activation, WebActivation or Desktop License Server.

Harold Halbleib

702-445-7645



www.excelsoftware.com



