Press Releases InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd. Press Release

APPSeCONNECT 2020 Q3 Release – New Features and Walkthrough

A deep dive into the new and improved features of latest version of APPSeCONNECT 2020 Q3 release.

Kolkata, India, December 19, 2020 --(



The update enables APPSeCONNECT to be a more robust integration platform and provides more flexibility, portability, scalability, and customization capabilities. The update brings improvements to the major areas of ProcessFlow - Design, Deploy, Manage, and Connector. The new and improved features are as follows:



1. Design:



Flexible use of self-loop to iterate nodes as per configuration.



The option to delay-node in a ProcessFlow to rate-limit the data flow.



Easier creation and Technology App (REST) from the designer section of the ProcessFlow.



Create variables to store data within ProcessFlow.



Revamped Merger Node for managing record bundles in order.



Schema management and management of application master in order.



Linking and Reordering for managing multiple executions of ProcessFlow.



2. Deploy:



Intelligent systematic tracking and managing deployment and re-deployment of failed data of the ProcessFlow in order.



Configure the scheduling for ProcessFlow and auto-fix scheduling for failed data.



3.Manage



Improved flexibility and easier environment management for deployments and settings



Copy and Deploy existing ProcessFlow to different environments



Create robust packages of Processflow to bundle multiple ProcessFlows under a single folder and arrange created packages into listing view.



Flexible multi-organization level package sharing and installation for reusability and easier installation of shared packages



4.Connector:



The new update brings with it more integrations options and some improved feature which are as follows:



Magento 2.0 B2B to Sage 300 Integration



Sage 300 to Shopify B2C Integration



Enhancements to SAP Business One S/L, by allowing users to Set Customer API call limits with a default limit of 20



Improvement to generic REST adapters



Enhanced Shopify Adapter with improved output packet generation.



Enhancement to ZohoBook Adapter with support for on-premise OAuth 2.0 and Custom Browser Support for Token Generation



All of these features and much more are added to APPSeCONNECT 4.8.0.



Sayan Sengupta

+91-9830027106



https://insync.co.in/

DLF Galleria, DGK 912,

Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata

West Bengal 700156

India



