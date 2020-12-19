Talon Strikes Studios Release Free "Vinyl: Holiday Edition," a Print and Play Version of Their Most Popular Title, Vinyl

Talon Strikes Studios, a boardgame designer and publishing company from Surprise Arizona, has released a new free print and play game for the holiday season. The game is a new festive themed entry in their popular Vinyl series of games by designer Eric Alvardo. You can download Vinyl: Holiday Edition for free on talonstrikes.games

Surprise, AZ, December 19, 2020 --(



Vinyl: Holiday Edition is a set collection game that explores the theme of digging through the family record collection, pulling out great soundtracks to the festivities, and stacking them on Christmas trees. The game reimplements several of the mechanics found in the original version of Vinyl and introduces some new ones. This time the players are not aspiring vinyl collectors hunting out rarities in trendy record stores. Instead, they are digging through an existing record collection for classics, meaning players don't need to rely on collecting magazines as a currency as in the original edition of Vinyl. Instead, players are able to draw the album cards needed to match albums previously hung on one of two adjacent trees. All this comes together to create a new standalone print-and-play entry to the Vinyl series of board games. The studio hopes that current and new players will enjoy this free and festive edition of Vinyl.



First released in 2019 by Talon Strikes Studios, Vinyl is a popular board game that has sold thousands of copies. Vinyl has been praised by players and reviewers for a unique theme, implementation of the theme, and variability/replay value. Vinyl has seven expansions, including the upcoming Vinyl: Big Band and Vinyl: Jukebox. This new print-and-play is an additional standalone game continuing the popular Vinyl series.



Download Vinyl: Holiday Edition at: talonstrikes.games/vinyl-holiday-edition/



For more information on Vinyl and other games, visit www.talonstrikes.games



Follow Talon Strikes Studios on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TalonStrikes or Twitter: @TalonStrikes Surprise, AZ, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Talon Strikes Studios is a growing independent boardgame publisher that prides itself on many things. Among their many aspirations and aims, including diversity, opportunity, new designers, innovative designs, and frequent output, they are beginning to be known for always pushing to give back to the community and giving good value wherever possible. The team posed the question, "what could be better than a free gift for the holidays?" With that, Vinyl: Holiday Edition was conceived. The Talon Strikes team combined two great holiday traditions, board games with the family and listening to seasonal classics. Furthermore, to give Talon Strikes Studios fans that extra bit of magic, the studio put out an open call for submissions of holiday photos for inclusion in the game's artwork.Vinyl: Holiday Edition is a set collection game that explores the theme of digging through the family record collection, pulling out great soundtracks to the festivities, and stacking them on Christmas trees. The game reimplements several of the mechanics found in the original version of Vinyl and introduces some new ones. This time the players are not aspiring vinyl collectors hunting out rarities in trendy record stores. Instead, they are digging through an existing record collection for classics, meaning players don't need to rely on collecting magazines as a currency as in the original edition of Vinyl. Instead, players are able to draw the album cards needed to match albums previously hung on one of two adjacent trees. All this comes together to create a new standalone print-and-play entry to the Vinyl series of board games. The studio hopes that current and new players will enjoy this free and festive edition of Vinyl.First released in 2019 by Talon Strikes Studios, Vinyl is a popular board game that has sold thousands of copies. Vinyl has been praised by players and reviewers for a unique theme, implementation of the theme, and variability/replay value. Vinyl has seven expansions, including the upcoming Vinyl: Big Band and Vinyl: Jukebox. This new print-and-play is an additional standalone game continuing the popular Vinyl series.Download Vinyl: Holiday Edition at: talonstrikes.games/vinyl-holiday-edition/For more information on Vinyl and other games, visit www.talonstrikes.gamesFollow Talon Strikes Studios on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TalonStrikes or Twitter: @TalonStrikes