SMi Reports: The virtual conference will highlight the methods the water companies are using to ensure the goals and targets that have been set are reached and exceeded.

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Smart Water Systems 2021 will have a special focus exploring in detail the challenges and new developments of smart water meter roll outs that have been happening across the UK and parts of Europe and looking into this implementation - such as increasing water demand, meter reading challenges and customer focused approaches.Register your place for only £499 at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom2Benefits Of Attending• Explore how innovative data collection methods from Smart Meters can create an innovative and smart infrastructure to meet the demands of the future• Learn how collaboration and efficiency of communication between utilities can enhance the uptake of innovations• Examine current projects implementing Internet Of Things (IoT) sensors in water systems to understand if future developments in strategies can lead to more efficient networks• Updates on smart meter programmes and Results of Smart Meter Trials in the UK, Portugal, The Netherlands and Belgium• Understand the challenges facing water utilities after the smart meter roll out, as well as the lessons learnt• Realise how digital technology can help reduce operational expenditure in the water sector.• Determine how Data Analytics from Artificial Intelligence software can lead to more efficient leakage detection and management• Gather first-hand insight into designing and delivering a programme to achieve an industry leading challenge of a 12.5% reduction in customers water consumption• Discover the best solutions to improve customer engagement and increase water reuse.• Virtual conference benefits include virtual exhibition booths packed with information, networking features to chat and share contact details with other attendees, and virtual meetings and networking socialsThe conference brochure is available to download at www.smart-water-systems.com/prcom2Proudly sponsored by Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, Kamstrup, DHi Group & PolypipeFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

