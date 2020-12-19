Press Releases Xenoss Press Release

Receive press releases from Xenoss: By Email RSS Feeds: Xenoss is Named in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players List

Xenoss, a MarTech solution development and consulting company has been given the "2020 Programmatic Power Players" award by the AdExchanger. The award represents the top AdTech and MarTech companies and solution providers in the industry.

New York, NY, December 19, 2020 --(



Programmatic Power Players is a curated list of 60 companies that represent the top AdTech and MarTech agencies, solution providers and strategic partners. The companies were selected from hundreds of submissions by the AdExchanger's editorial team. The review process evaluated the companies based on the strength and scope of contributions, documented case studies and client feedback.



"Xenoss has been helping advertising and marketing technology companies build MarTech solutions from scratch and optimize their existing systems for over a decade," said Dmitry Sverdlik, CEO and Co-Founder of Xenoss. "We are proud to have been recognized for our achievements and chosen as one of the top MarTech software development partners among other key industry players."



About Xenoss:



Xenoss is an AdTech and MarTech solution development and consulting company. They help clients build custom software products for marketing automation, audience behavior tracking and prediction, fraud detection, programmatic media buying/selling and more. Xenoss also offers consulting services to assist with product roadmap, systems cost-efficiency and performance optimization.



For further information or to request a call, contact hello@xenoss.io. Additional information about Xenoss's AdTech and MarTech solution development services is available at our website. New York, NY, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Xenoss, a leading AdTech and MarTech solution development and software consulting company was named in the AdExchanger's "2020 Programmatic Power Players." Xenoss was awarded by AdExhanger's editors together with such notable companies as Verizon Media, IBM Watson Advertising, MoPub, Roku, and Criteo.Programmatic Power Players is a curated list of 60 companies that represent the top AdTech and MarTech agencies, solution providers and strategic partners. The companies were selected from hundreds of submissions by the AdExchanger's editorial team. The review process evaluated the companies based on the strength and scope of contributions, documented case studies and client feedback."Xenoss has been helping advertising and marketing technology companies build MarTech solutions from scratch and optimize their existing systems for over a decade," said Dmitry Sverdlik, CEO and Co-Founder of Xenoss. "We are proud to have been recognized for our achievements and chosen as one of the top MarTech software development partners among other key industry players."About Xenoss:Xenoss is an AdTech and MarTech solution development and consulting company. They help clients build custom software products for marketing automation, audience behavior tracking and prediction, fraud detection, programmatic media buying/selling and more. Xenoss also offers consulting services to assist with product roadmap, systems cost-efficiency and performance optimization.For further information or to request a call, contact hello@xenoss.io. Additional information about Xenoss's AdTech and MarTech solution development services is available at our website. Contact Information Xenoss.io

Mariia Novikova

+44 7470 934 033





Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Xenoss