Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases BlueOptima Press Release

Receive press releases from BlueOptima: By Email RSS Feeds: BlueOptima Announces U.S. Expansion with New Headquarters in Phoenix

UK-based software metrics provider to create more than 20 jobs at operations hub to better serve West Coast clients.

Phoenix, AZ, December 19, 2020 --(



The company plans to hire employees to fill sales, data science and customer success positions in its Phoenix office and grow its presence in North America. Long-term, BlueOptima will establish local support functions as needed, with the plan to grow from eight employees in the Arizona office to more than 20 in the coming months, and double its workforce year to year.



“After comparing 50 cities in the US, Phoenix clearly stood out as the number one choice for fast growing tech companies,” said Julian Schulz, BlueOptima’s chief operating officer. “We are looking forward to establishing our US headquarters here and helping clients bring transparency into managing their software engineering teams.”



The company, which is based in London, has offices in New York, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Bengaluru and Gurugram, India. Phoenix will become BlueOptima’s main office in the U.S. The foreign direct investment (FDI) in Phoenix is a statement of the company’s commitment to North American growth.



“BlueOptima conducts business all over the world, and chose Arizona for its American headquarters -- a testament to our state’s global reputation as a premier destination for tech innovators,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “We thank the company for their investment in Arizona, and look forward to their contributions to the state’s growing high-tech industry.”



“Phoenix is well-recognized as a growing technology center. In the midst of the pandemic, we have seen our legacy grow as new technology companies continue to hire from our experienced workforce,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We’re privileged to be a part of a company that is doubling its workforce every year, and proud to welcome BlueOptima into the Phoenix technology ecosystem.”



BlueOptima provides engineering-focused metrics to increase efficiency and productivity in the software development process. The company also provides a global industry benchmark of software development and is about to launch the first technical recruitment assessment platform which accurately predicts workplace performance of potential hires. Clients range from large businesses with more than 1,000 developers to small startups and include several Fortune 500 companies in the financial services, health-technology, retail, advanced engineering and technology industries.



BlueOptima chose Arizona for its abundance of tech talent. The company has already begun hiring staff for its Phoenix office located at Galvanize in the Downtown Phoenix Warehouse District. For current open positions and application information, please visit: BlueOptima.com.



“With its cutting-edge technologies that serve businesses in a range of industries, BlueOptima is a valuable asset to Arizona’s thriving technology sector,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re proud the company found in our state an environment that encourages innovation and an abundance of skilled talent to grow its operation. We welcome BlueOptima to Arizona and look forward to their future growth and success!”



“Just nine years ago, Phoenix had 67 technology companies located downtown. Today, more than 400 tech companies have Downtown Phoenix addresses,” said Christine Mackay, director, Phoenix Community and Economic Development. “We have the experienced quality workforce and rapidly expanding technology ecosystem that makes the Warehouse District a perfect address for a tech company. BlueOptima joins a growing base of foreign-owned tech companies with Phoenix headquarters. We’re excited to watch them grow Downtown.”



“BlueOptima’s decision to establish a new U.S. headquarters in Greater Phoenix further solidifies our region’s position as a place where tech companies can thrive and scale operations seamlessly, while recruiting personnel to fulfill a variety of roles,” says Chris Camacho, president & CEO at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We look forward to supporting their growth and welcome them to our region and robust technology ecosystem.”



About BlueOptima

BlueOptima began in 2009 as a SaaS service to shake up the global software industry. BlueOptima introduces transparent metrics to effectively manage software development resources with automation, standardization and objectivity for the first time. BlueOptima aims to accelerate software innovation available to society through radically more efficient software engineering processes. We are helping organizations by providing insights and assessments of approaches to improve software development efficiency. Phoenix, AZ, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Software development analytics SaaS provider BlueOptima announced today the establishment of a second U.S. headquarters in Phoenix.The company plans to hire employees to fill sales, data science and customer success positions in its Phoenix office and grow its presence in North America. Long-term, BlueOptima will establish local support functions as needed, with the plan to grow from eight employees in the Arizona office to more than 20 in the coming months, and double its workforce year to year.“After comparing 50 cities in the US, Phoenix clearly stood out as the number one choice for fast growing tech companies,” said Julian Schulz, BlueOptima’s chief operating officer. “We are looking forward to establishing our US headquarters here and helping clients bring transparency into managing their software engineering teams.”The company, which is based in London, has offices in New York, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Bengaluru and Gurugram, India. Phoenix will become BlueOptima’s main office in the U.S. The foreign direct investment (FDI) in Phoenix is a statement of the company’s commitment to North American growth.“BlueOptima conducts business all over the world, and chose Arizona for its American headquarters -- a testament to our state’s global reputation as a premier destination for tech innovators,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “We thank the company for their investment in Arizona, and look forward to their contributions to the state’s growing high-tech industry.”“Phoenix is well-recognized as a growing technology center. In the midst of the pandemic, we have seen our legacy grow as new technology companies continue to hire from our experienced workforce,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “We’re privileged to be a part of a company that is doubling its workforce every year, and proud to welcome BlueOptima into the Phoenix technology ecosystem.”BlueOptima provides engineering-focused metrics to increase efficiency and productivity in the software development process. The company also provides a global industry benchmark of software development and is about to launch the first technical recruitment assessment platform which accurately predicts workplace performance of potential hires. Clients range from large businesses with more than 1,000 developers to small startups and include several Fortune 500 companies in the financial services, health-technology, retail, advanced engineering and technology industries.BlueOptima chose Arizona for its abundance of tech talent. The company has already begun hiring staff for its Phoenix office located at Galvanize in the Downtown Phoenix Warehouse District. For current open positions and application information, please visit: BlueOptima.com.“With its cutting-edge technologies that serve businesses in a range of industries, BlueOptima is a valuable asset to Arizona’s thriving technology sector,” said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We’re proud the company found in our state an environment that encourages innovation and an abundance of skilled talent to grow its operation. We welcome BlueOptima to Arizona and look forward to their future growth and success!”“Just nine years ago, Phoenix had 67 technology companies located downtown. Today, more than 400 tech companies have Downtown Phoenix addresses,” said Christine Mackay, director, Phoenix Community and Economic Development. “We have the experienced quality workforce and rapidly expanding technology ecosystem that makes the Warehouse District a perfect address for a tech company. BlueOptima joins a growing base of foreign-owned tech companies with Phoenix headquarters. We’re excited to watch them grow Downtown.”“BlueOptima’s decision to establish a new U.S. headquarters in Greater Phoenix further solidifies our region’s position as a place where tech companies can thrive and scale operations seamlessly, while recruiting personnel to fulfill a variety of roles,” says Chris Camacho, president & CEO at the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “We look forward to supporting their growth and welcome them to our region and robust technology ecosystem.”About BlueOptimaBlueOptima began in 2009 as a SaaS service to shake up the global software industry. BlueOptima introduces transparent metrics to effectively manage software development resources with automation, standardization and objectivity for the first time. BlueOptima aims to accelerate software innovation available to society through radically more efficient software engineering processes. We are helping organizations by providing insights and assessments of approaches to improve software development efficiency. Contact Information BlueOptima

Neil Patel

020 7100 8740



www.blueoptima.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from BlueOptima Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend