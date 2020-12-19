OnPay Solutions Partners with MetaViewer to Enable Supplier Payments Automation for Their Clients

OnPay Solutions has partnered with MetaViewer to expand its solutions suite to enable payments automation for future and existing clients. “This partnership brings together two powerful solutions to provide an automated, state-of-the-art procure-to-payment workflow,” said Nick Sprau, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Metafile Information Systems. “OnPay and MetaViewer together will help elevate accounts payable departments to become efficient, competitive and best-in-class."

“We are excited to partner with MetaViewer to deliver the final step in the Invoice-Through-Pay automation process,” said Neal Anderson, CEO and President of OnPay Solutions. “Our mission is to empower people to improve the lives of accounting departments globally. We are excited to provide MetaViewer with additional tools to help accomplish that mission by eliminating paper-based payments.”



MetaViewer Paperless Automation from Metafile Information Systems utilizes robotic process automation (RPA) technology and an automated, web-based workflow that enhances accounts payable processes and captures and indexes key invoice information. MetaViewer, hosted securely in the cloud, also offers significant ROI, full-process visibility, built-in OCR and dramatically increased efficiency through its tight integration with Microsoft Dynamics ERPs. Together, MetaViewer and OnPay Solutions provide seamless end-to-end automation, allowing companies to take advantage of a single workflow for all AP payments for greater efficiency, cost savings and time management.



“This partnership brings together two powerful solutions to provide an automated, state-of-the-art procure-to-payment workflow,” said Nick Sprau, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Metafile Information Systems. “OnPay and MetaViewer together will help elevate accounts payable departments to become efficient, competitive and best-in-class, allowing enterprises to make more strategic business decisions and work more cohesively in today’s uncertain business landscape.”



About OnPay Solutions

Listed by CFO Tech as one of the Top 10 Accounts Payable Solution Providers of 2020, 2019 and 2018 and by CIO Review as part of the 20 Most Promising Corporate Finance Tech companies for 2017, OnPay Solutions streamlines processes for accounts payable by automating invoice processing and payments.



