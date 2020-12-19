Press Releases Spencer Savings Bank Press Release

Receive press releases from Spencer Savings Bank: By Email RSS Feeds: Spencer Savings Bank Supports Mental Health Initiatives, Donates $7,500 to CBH Care

Elmwood Park, NJ, December 19, 2020 --(



“We are grateful for supportive community partners like Spencer Savings Bank, whose partnership has assisted CBH Care in providing the necessary services for the communities we serve,” stated Susan Devlin, MA, LPC and CBH Care’s Executive Director. “As we all know, mental health services are imperative at this time and CBH Care will continue to be at the forefront of providing quality mental health services.”



“Mental health is so important. This year, especially, has been a tough one with communities facing increased mental health challenges related to COVID-19,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to continue to support our community with these challenges by supporting CBH Care and the behavioral healthcare services they provide. Together, we’re building stronger, healthier communities.”



CBH Care is Northern New Jersey’s leading community mental health center. The nonprofit was founded in 1969, by a small group of women in the Junior Women’s Club of Lyndhurst, in response to the critical need for counseling services in the community. CBH Care is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest quality behavioral healthcare services to the people of New Jersey. The organization offers quality mental health services, individual and family counseling, day treatment programs for adults, after-school programs for adolescents, alcohol and substance abuse treatment, senior treatment for emotional needs and aging challenges, outreach to homeless individuals with mental illness. Since its inception, no one has ever been denied CBH Care services because they could not afford them. For more information, please visit www.cbhcare.com.



About Spencer Savings Bank:

Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.



For more information, contact:

Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421

VP, Corporate Communications Director Elmwood Park, NJ, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Spencer Savings Bank recently made a $7,500 donation to CBH Care, in support of mental health services in its community. The nonprofit organization is a leader in behavioral health care services for New Jersey and Bergen County, offering compassionate and mental health services to thousands in Northern New Jersey.“We are grateful for supportive community partners like Spencer Savings Bank, whose partnership has assisted CBH Care in providing the necessary services for the communities we serve,” stated Susan Devlin, MA, LPC and CBH Care’s Executive Director. “As we all know, mental health services are imperative at this time and CBH Care will continue to be at the forefront of providing quality mental health services.”“Mental health is so important. This year, especially, has been a tough one with communities facing increased mental health challenges related to COVID-19,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to continue to support our community with these challenges by supporting CBH Care and the behavioral healthcare services they provide. Together, we’re building stronger, healthier communities.”CBH Care is Northern New Jersey’s leading community mental health center. The nonprofit was founded in 1969, by a small group of women in the Junior Women’s Club of Lyndhurst, in response to the critical need for counseling services in the community. CBH Care is a private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest quality behavioral healthcare services to the people of New Jersey. The organization offers quality mental health services, individual and family counseling, day treatment programs for adults, after-school programs for adolescents, alcohol and substance abuse treatment, senior treatment for emotional needs and aging challenges, outreach to homeless individuals with mental illness. Since its inception, no one has ever been denied CBH Care services because they could not afford them. For more information, please visit www.cbhcare.com.About Spencer Savings Bank:Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank, has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 75 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit spencersavings.com for more information.For more information, contact:Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421VP, Corporate Communications Director Contact Information Spencer Savings Bank

Anita Guerrero

201-703-3800 x. 8421



https://www.spencersavings.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Spencer Savings Bank