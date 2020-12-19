Press Releases Indus Hotels Press Release

Receive press releases from Indus Hotels: By Email RSS Feeds: Indus Hotels Recognized with Hilton Legacy Award

Indus Hotels today announced it has been recognized with a 2019 Hilton Legacy Award for Lifestyle Brands Developer of the Year for the Canopy Columbus Downtown Hotel.

Columbus, OH, December 19, 2020 --(



Indus Hotels today announced it has been recognized with a 2019 Hilton Legacy Award for Lifestyle Brands Developer of the Year. The annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts. Hilton recognized nearly 60 high performing owners and developers across 15 different categories.



“I am enormously proud of, and thankful for, our hard-working associates who made this award possible. It helps to have such a great partner in Hilton who allowed us the flexibility to execute our vision of the Canopy brand in Columbus, Ohio,” said David Patel, President & CEO, Indus Hotels.



The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton’s development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.



https://newsroom.hilton.com/assets/HWW/docs/2020/Q4/2019-Owner-Awards-Winners-List.pdf



For more information about Indus Hotels please visit



About Indus Hotels

Indus Hotel is an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, located in Columbus, Ohio. Indus Hotels owns and operates multiple hotels and provides third-party hotel management services to institutional partners. Its success and investor satisfaction are the result of strong core values, commitment to excellent customer service and associate satisfaction.



About Hilton

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Columbus, OH, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Indus Hotels Recognized with 2019 Hilton Legacy Award.Indus Hotels today announced it has been recognized with a 2019 Hilton Legacy Award for Lifestyle Brands Developer of the Year. The annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts. Hilton recognized nearly 60 high performing owners and developers across 15 different categories.“I am enormously proud of, and thankful for, our hard-working associates who made this award possible. It helps to have such a great partner in Hilton who allowed us the flexibility to execute our vision of the Canopy brand in Columbus, Ohio,” said David Patel, President & CEO, Indus Hotels.The Legacy Awards recognize the passion, creativity and innovative spirit of Hilton’s partners who are committed to quality projects that meet or exceed brand standards and have a positive impact on communities around the world. The leadership of Hilton’s development and brand teams select the winners based on strict criteria including, but not limited to, hotel quality and commitment to guest experience.https://newsroom.hilton.com/assets/HWW/docs/2020/Q4/2019-Owner-Awards-Winners-List.pdfFor more information about Indus Hotels please visit www.indushotels.com About Indus HotelsIndus Hotel is an award-winning hotel development, ownership and management company, located in Columbus, Ohio. Indus Hotels owns and operates multiple hotels and provides third-party hotel management services to institutional partners. Its success and investor satisfaction are the result of strong core values, commitment to excellent customer service and associate satisfaction.About HiltonHilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties and more than one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World’s Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can’t buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube. Contact Information Indus Hotels

Janet Boissy

614-280-0367



indushotels.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Indus Hotels