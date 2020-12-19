Charmed Against Humanity, Warehouse 13, The Originals Added to Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Tonight, Columbus Blue Jackets hockey stars Cam Atkinson and Nick Foligno bring “Whose Line Are You On, Anyway,” a fun foray into the world of the coolest sport on ice along with a dash of humor, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT. That’s followed by another wild session of Wiz Quiz, the free nerdy survivor-style trivia game hosted by Wizard World's own MikeGDoesThings with valuable prizes and as much fun and knowledge as you can handle, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.



Then on Friday, it’s time to play that often crazy and always edgy card game in “Charmed Against Humanity” with series stars Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (additional ticket required for this one). That’s a good warmup for a full weekend, featuring the cast of “Warehouse 13,” Eddie McClintock, Saul Rubinek, Genelle Williams, Aaron Ashmore and Kelly Hu on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by an informative panel discussion “Crowdfunding in the Year Without Conventions” with noted experts Ashley V. Robinson (“Jupiter Jet and the Forgotten Radio”), T.J. Sterling (“Okemus”) and Richard Powers (“The Adept”) and more.



Fans can close out 2020 and ring in 2021 with two fantastic panels next week as well. On Sunday, December 27, Max Jenkins of the “Lost in Space” revival makes his Wizard World debut at 1 p.m ET / 10 a.m PT. Then on January 2 it’s the return on one of the most popular Wizard World Virtual Experiences as Nathaniel Buzolic, Chase Coleman and Torrance Coombs of “The Originals” begin their panel at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.



Celebrity Holiday Video Messages finish up in the next few days, affording fans the opportunity to give loved ones and friends the gift of a personalized video from select stars throughout December. Still available participating celebrities include James Marsters, David Mazouz, Emily Swallow, George Wyner, James Frain, John Glover, Rick Cosnett, Gabrielle Carteris, Nicole Eggert, Nicholle Tom, Cindy Morgan and Stephen Tobolowsky.



This is in addition to numerous other Wizard World Virtual Experiences already announced. On Saturday (11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 1 p.m. 12/20 Japan JST), the stars of the hit TV series “Gotham” will conduct their Q&A panel in English but with real-time translation into Japanese. David Mazouz, Robin Lord Taylor, Sean Pertwee and Erin Richards will be part of that special day. Then a week later, on Saturday, December 26, it’s standouts from another huge hit abroad, “Runaways,” (8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 10 a.m. 12/20 JST), including Lyrica Okano, Ginny Gardner, Angel Parker, Annie Wersching, James Marsters, Brigid Brannagh, Brittany Ishibashi and Clarissa Thibeaux.



During each session, the celebrities will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos, virtual photo ops and autographs, customarily one week later. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.



As part of the events, fans across the globe can:



Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/



Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)



Pose for a paid “virtual photo op” with select celebrities



Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired



Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo



Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.



About Wizard Brands, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Brands, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. 