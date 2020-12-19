Press Releases Arbordale Publishing Press Release

Receive press releases from Arbordale Publishing: By Email RSS Feeds: "Animal Homes" is an Outstanding Science Trade Book

Mary Holland’s Animal Anatomy and Adaptations series receives second award from the Children’s Book Council and National Science Teachers Association.

Mount Pleasant, SC, December 19, 2020 --(



NSTA and CBC first collaborated on the Outstanding Science Books for Children in 1973. Each year the organizations select a panel of experts to analyze and handpick a list of recommended books. Educators and parents use this list as a guide for selecting quality books to excite children about science.



"Animal Homes" continues the popular Animal Anatomy and Adaptations series featuring Mary's photography and simple explanation for nature's wonders. In this title, she takes readers on a tour of nests, dens, lodges, and tents made by animals of all shapes and sizes. Some animals are crafty, recycling fallen sticks and leaves to make a nest; others can spin their house from within. After the story, readers can test their knowledge in the "For Creative Minds" section through fun matching activities.



Mary Holland is a naturalist and has a wealth of knowledge that she shares with children through her nonfiction picture books and having developed knee-high nature programs for the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Fans can connect with Mary through her daily blog, Naturally Curious with Mary Holland, where they will instantly recognize her wonderful photography.



Arbordale is on a mission to improve child literacy with science and math through fun to read picture books. Using prose and pictures, children are delighted with stories of their favorite animals, planets, or even places. This leads to the exploration of facts and learning activities in each book’s For Creative Minds pages. Arbordale carefully designs each book to portray the chosen subject accurately. Vetted by experts in that field, and aligned to common core and state standards, each book is an asset to educational programs. Arbordale has grown to include a diverse group of authors and illustrators from across the country and honored to have won more than 100 book awards since its inception in 2004. Mount Pleasant, SC, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- It is awards season, and Arbordale is honored to have both "Animal Homes" and "Las Casas de Los Animales" receive a spot on the prestigious CBC-NSTA Outstanding Science Trade Books list. This is Mary’s eighth book in the Animal Anatomy and Adaptations series and follows Animal Mouths in receiving this honor.NSTA and CBC first collaborated on the Outstanding Science Books for Children in 1973. Each year the organizations select a panel of experts to analyze and handpick a list of recommended books. Educators and parents use this list as a guide for selecting quality books to excite children about science."Animal Homes" continues the popular Animal Anatomy and Adaptations series featuring Mary's photography and simple explanation for nature's wonders. In this title, she takes readers on a tour of nests, dens, lodges, and tents made by animals of all shapes and sizes. Some animals are crafty, recycling fallen sticks and leaves to make a nest; others can spin their house from within. After the story, readers can test their knowledge in the "For Creative Minds" section through fun matching activities.Mary Holland is a naturalist and has a wealth of knowledge that she shares with children through her nonfiction picture books and having developed knee-high nature programs for the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Fans can connect with Mary through her daily blog, Naturally Curious with Mary Holland, where they will instantly recognize her wonderful photography.Arbordale is on a mission to improve child literacy with science and math through fun to read picture books. Using prose and pictures, children are delighted with stories of their favorite animals, planets, or even places. This leads to the exploration of facts and learning activities in each book’s For Creative Minds pages. Arbordale carefully designs each book to portray the chosen subject accurately. Vetted by experts in that field, and aligned to common core and state standards, each book is an asset to educational programs. Arbordale has grown to include a diverse group of authors and illustrators from across the country and honored to have won more than 100 book awards since its inception in 2004. Contact Information Arbordale Publishing

Heather Williams

843-971-6722



www.arbordalepublishing.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Arbordale Publishing