Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

Receive press releases from Religion Communicators Council: By Email RSS Feeds: Nashville Religion Communicators Council Recaps the Year, Plans 2021

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Nashville, TN, December 19, 2020 --(



The December meeting took place virtually, as has been the common meeting ground for all events this year. RCC Nashville President, Rev. Brian Fesler, leads the discussion about 2020 and what RCC members can look forward to in the year ahead.



“It’s always good to look back on the year and decide how to best move forward,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville, “and while 2020 has been a year like no other, our end of year meeting style remains the same - except that it won’t be in person.”



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. Nashville, TN, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.The December meeting took place virtually, as has been the common meeting ground for all events this year. RCC Nashville President, Rev. Brian Fesler, leads the discussion about 2020 and what RCC members can look forward to in the year ahead.“It’s always good to look back on the year and decide how to best move forward,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the Nashville RCC and Director of Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville, “and while 2020 has been a year like no other, our end of year meeting style remains the same - except that it won’t be in person.”The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.The RCC provides opportunities for communicators to learn from each other. Together, RCC members promote excellence in the communication of faith and values in the public arena. For more information about the Religion Communicators Council, visit religioncommunicators.org/nashville-chapter. Contact Information Religion Communicators Council

Julie Brinker

615-687-4600



www.religioncommunicators.org/page/nashvillechapter



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Religion Communicators Council