New Yorker Electronics Introduces New Family of ECE Flex Cable Connectors

Northvale, NJ, December 19, 2020 --(



The EFC-PT24 Series (SU/SD/S) Flex Cable Connectors are 4~60-pin slide SMT types. They are offered in a 0.5mm pitch and are available in different contact configurations: Slide Type up-side contact, Slide Type down-side contact and Slide Type, vertical. They are available in tube or embossed style.



The Excel Cell EFC-PT24 Series (RF/RD) is designed with 0.5mm Contact Spacing. They too are ZIF Type Board-to-FPC Slide SMT Connectors but in a flip-lock (rotary cover) type. These 4~50-pin slide connectors are SMT types are available in Rotate Type, Sunk-into PCB and Rotate Type, on-PCB configurations.



Both series have a dielectric withstanding voltage of 250VAC RMS, a contact resistance of 20mΩ max. (initial), 40mΩ max. (final) and withstands an operating temperature of -40°C ~ +85°C. Through franchise distributor New Yorker Electronics, ECE can supply a complete cable assembly with an FPC Wire Thickness of 0.30mm if needed.



Features & Benefits:

· Voltage rating: 50V per contact

· Connector Heights: 1.85mm to 2.0 mm

· Durability: Mate & Un-mate with applicability for 20 times, Contact resistance: 40mΩ max.

· Current rating: 0.5A (per contact)

· Dielectric Withstanding Voltage: 250VAC RMS



Applications:

· Medical Ventilators

· Computers

· Headphones

· Security Equipment



Excel Cell Electronic manufactures high-precision electronics components, creating lead frames of semiconductors for discrete devices. ECE applications include signals, voltage regulation, voltage amplification, switch and other functions as well as photoelectric products for signals, lighting products/components with either visible or invisible light. ECE also manufactures all kinds of optical and LED products. As a franchise distributor ECE, New Yorker supplies its full line of Dip and Micro Switches, Connectors, Terminal Blocks, Relays, Chip Inductors, Chip Beads, Resettable Fuses and Optoelectronics.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



