Critica PPE Announces Partnership with US Isolation Gown Manufacturer, Green Leaf Medical Solutions LLC

In a joint announcement, Critica PPE and Green Leaf Medical Solutions LLC announced the launch of a strategic partnership between the two companies.

Starting immediately, Critica PPE will be the exclusive source for Green Leaf Medical Solutions’ lines of EZ-Use Reusable Isolation Gowns and traditional isolation gowns. As one of the essential elements of Personal Protective Equipment in critically short supply, this agreement adds a reliable and sorely needed source of medical quality isolation gowns for institutions, organizations and businesses.



As one of the leading advocates for domestic PPE self-sufficiency, Critica PPE is focused on finding innovative US PPE manufacturers to help solve the current PPE supply crisis. As such, this partnership was a natural match for both companies.



According to John Ross, MHA, FACHE, Partner, Green Leaf Medical Solutions, “After 15 years of experience working within the healthcare industry and seeing the current PPE supply crisis unfold, we decided that there had to be a better way. We decided to become a part of the solution. That was when we discovered Critica PPE.”



Mr. Ross went on to say, “We were impressed with their focus on domestic manufacturing, innovative solutions, and educating the marketplace with long-term solutions and decided that they were a perfect strategic partner.”



Michael J Benko, Green Leaf Co-Founder went on to say, "We are excited to be partnering with Critica PPE. We share the common goal of bringing the highest quality reusable isolation gowns to those who need it most, the American health care community. All while helping them do less damage to the Earth through more environmentally responsible products. It was a natural choice to join with Critica PPE, a company that shares both our values and our commitment to American Made products."

