New Vishay 30V Power Stage MOSFET Designed for Power Conversion in Computing and Telecom Applications

New SiZF300DT 30V MOSFET Half-Bridge Power Stage with Integrated Schottky Diode Delivers 11% Higher Output Current than Other Solutions.

Northvale, NJ, December 19, 2020



Designed for power conversion in computing and telecom applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiZF300DT from New Yorker Electronics delivers increased power density and efficiency, while reducing component counts. This compact PowerPAIR® 3.3mm x 3.3mm package is 65% smaller than typical 6mm x 5mm packages with similar on-resistance for power conversion.



A unique pin configuration and construction delivers up to 11% higher output current per current phase than competing products in the same footprint area, in addition to higher efficiency for output current above 20A. This pin configuration and large PGND pad enhance thermal transfer, optimize the electrical path and enable a simplified PCB layout.



They are ideal for point-of-load (POL) conversion and power supplies, as well as synchronous buck and DC/DC converters for graphic and accelerator cards, computers, servers and telecom and RF networking equipment. This series is designed for fast switching with a low gate charge of 6.9 nC (Channel 1) and 19.4 nC (Channel 2). The Vishay MOSFETs are 100% Rg- and UIS-tested, RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.



As a franchise distributor for Vishay, New Yorker Electronics is always at the forefront with the latest Vishay product updates and releases. New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Vishay Semiconductors and Passive Components.



Northvale, NJ, December 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- New Yorker Electronics has just released the new Vishay Siliconix 30V N-Channel MOSFET Half-Bridge Power Stage with Integrated Schottky Diode. This new device combines a high side TrenchFET MOSFET and low side SkyFET MOSFET with a monolithically integrated Schottky diode in one compact package.

