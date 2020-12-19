Free Giveaway & Special Offers at DRmare Xmas & New Year Party

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases DRmare Software Press Release

DRmare Software, an innovative multimedia solution provider, rolls out its 2020 Xmas & 2021 New Year sales party for its main products at free and at big discount off, which will last till Jan 6th, 2021.

Huntington Beach, CA, December 19, 2020 --(



During this promotion season, any customer can directly and freely get a free Xmas & New Year gift – Tidal Music Converter. Or use the discount link to order and get DRmare other single products like Spotify Music Converter, Audio Converter, Audio Capture and M4V Converter at up to 40% off discount. Besides, customers can save more by getting a 5-in-1 super bundle at 60% off and other special bundles at up to 50% off.



This promotion is divided into the following four parts:



Part 1. Get a Free Tidal Music Converter as Xmas Gift



In this part, any customer can get a free Tidal Music Converter. This tool can help users convert Xmas songs from Tidal on their computers. And it can convert Tidal songs to plain audio files with high quality so that users can enjoy anywhere and anytime.



Part 2. Get 5-in-1 Super Bundle at 60% Off



To help customers who use several music platforms and save more budget, DRmare offers a super 5-in-1 bundle at 60% off.



This bundle can help users download and convert Xmas movies, songs, etc. from Spotify, Tidal, video websites and other sources for enjoying offline.



Part 3. Get Up to 40% Off for Single Offers



There are four other singles that DRmare offers in the Xmas sales party. Users can enjoy up to 40% discount off to buy them directly via the "Buy Now" button.



These tools can convert and save Xmas movies and music from Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, iTunes, etc. to common audios and movies, so that users can enjoy the Xmas movies and music on any device and platform with their families with ease.



Part 4. Get Hottest Bundles at Up to 50% Off



To meet different requirements of different customers, DRmare also offers four special bundles at up to 50% off.



These bundles can help users enjoy both music and movies, or listen to audio files from Spotify, Apple Music, or both.



For more details, please visit the promotion page online and pick up the desired software: https://www.drmare.com/special/xmas-sales/



“We are happy to offer a free Xmas gift and big saving of our powerful products for our old customers and new customers,” said Dave, the Sales Manager of DRmare Software. “And here we sincerely hope all our customers can enjoy themselves with these tools in this special Xmas & New Year holiday season,” Dave added.



About DRmare Software



DRmare Software is a leading software developer in the multimedia industry, which focuses on video and audio encoding and recording technology. Until now, it has developed and created lots of professional and excellent music converter, audio capture and video converter, which can download and convert Spotify Music, Tidal Music, Apple Music, iTunes movies, etc. to common audio and video formats. With these products, it will make digital life more convenient and let everyone enjoy digital multimedia life easier.



Bob Wilson

16701 Beach Blvd.

Huntington Beach, CA,92647

Email: Support@drmare.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DRmare.Software

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DRmare_Software

Dave Jones

862-322-8786



www.drmare.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DRmare.Software



Twitter: https://twitter.com/DRmare_Software



Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/DRmare_Software/



