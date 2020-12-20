Halo Publishing International Publishes "Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream"

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Halo Publishing International Press Release

San Antonio, TX, December 20, 2020 --(



Relying only on stock market investing to generate the passive income necessary to sustain a comfortable retirement is not a safe investment strategy. Stocks are subjected to unforeseen boom and bust economic cycles, lack of transparency, and no guaranteed returns.



According to Gomez, there is a safer way to invest for a better retirement. Learning how to use private money lending to invest in private mortgages can generate a consistent and predictable passive income stream. Lending on real estate private mortgages is a safe investment because the underlying security protecting the investment is a tangible brick and mortar asset. Under the worst economic conditions, a tangible asset will retain a large portion of its value.



Author Gustavo J. Gomez recently released the 2nd Edition of his multi-award-winning book Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream (https://www.gustavojgomez.com/books). This 2nd Edition continues the winning ways of its predecessor. It’s been honored as the silver medalist winner of the 2020 International Latino Book Awards (ILBA) in the Best Business Books category. Additionally, the book also won a Finalist award for both the Manhattan Book Awards and the Next-Generation Indie Book Awards.



Gomez wrote Private Money Lending to inform investors of a unique investment strategy that teaches investors how to consistently and safely generate a substantial passive income stream in all market conditions. Private Money Lending is the only book on this topic that is based on a university-level quantitative research study. This 2nd Edition has been revised and updated to reflect new industry information and enacted legislation. While learning a new investment strategy may seem overwhelming, Gomez wrote Private Money Lending as a comprehensive guide to mentor investors who want a safer way to generate a meaningful passive income.



Private Money Lending will educate readers on a safe investment strategy. Moreover, readers learn how to create a lifetime of passive income. Here is what readers are saying:



"Very few books are Gems, and this is one of them. To the point and very thorough, written with great care and completeness. --- 5 Stars!" -Dr. George Alden



"I only wish I had knowledge like this when I was younger. I could have made much smarter investments with the money I have earned from all my jobs over the years. --- 5 Stars!" -Molly S.



"Everything you ever wanted or will ever need to know about investing in one book, Gomez thoroughly summarizes not only about private mortgage investments but also all the other possible investment options available for the common man, arming the reader with all the knowledge he could possibly need to invest with wisdom and confidence. If anyone is remotely curious about wise investment options for their future, this book is exactly the comprehensive book they need. ---5 Stars!" -Victoria Whitebread Amazon the Vine Voice



"This book is an important contribution to the field of investing. A must read. The prepared mind will find actionable information while reading the book. --- 5 Stars!" -Amazonian



Private Money Lending: Learn How to Consistently Generate a Passive Income Stream is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other outlets. Hardcovers retail for $34.95, paperbacks for $27.04, and eBooks for $9.99.



Embrace, understand, and apply private money lending. Become an educated investor.



About Gustavo J. Gomez, Ph.D.



Gustavo is an award-winning author who concentrates on writing medical and business books that are detailed, comprehensive, and meticulously researched to bring to market books with actionable information readers can use. Gustavo is a successful entrepreneur, businessman, educator, inventor, healthcare executive, and consultant for the past thirty-five years. His academic background encompasses degrees in health sciences and business administration. This broad educational background makes him quite versatile, achieving numerous successes in both the healthcare and business fields. To learn more about the author, please visit the author’s website at www.gustavojgomez.com and Amazon author’s page here - https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B019HVUQAG.



You can also view the book trailer on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/QTyCj8FQUlI.



About Halo Publishing International



Halo Publishing International is a self-publishing company that publishes adult fiction and non-fiction, children's literature, self-help, spiritual, and faith-based books. Halo continually strives to help authors reach their publishing goals and provide many different services to help them achieve their goals. Please visit http://www.HaloPublishing.com to learn more.



Press & Media Contact:

Lisa M. Umina, Publisher

Halo Publishing International

8000 W Interstate 10, Suite 600,

San Antonio, Texas 78230

United States

+1 216-255-6756

Lisa M. Umina

+1-216-255-6756



http://www.halopublishing.com



