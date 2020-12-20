Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Fratelli Borgioli Press Release

Receive press releases from Fratelli Borgioli: By Email RSS Feeds: Japan Meets Italy in “SEISHOU”; New Luxury Shoe Line Designed by Ikeda & Matsuzaki for Fratelli Borgioli

The New Line Combines Italian Craftsmanship with Japanese Style

Milan, Italy, December 20, 2020 --(



The name of the collection, SEISHOU (or “unison” in English) originates from the blend of Italian craftsmanship and Japanese taste.



“SEISHOU is a hybrid collection that links a classic design to a modern style. Japanese concept and design are expressed with the craftsmanship of Italian shoes,” says Yuko Matsuzaki, Shoe Designer at Ikeda & Matsuzaki. “The design incorporates the concept of authentic Italian footwear and the taste that reflects the modern Japanese lifestyle.”



Japanese shoe designers Ikeda & Matsuzaki have collaborated with global luxury leading shoe brands in their long career before proposing, in October 2019, a collaboration with Fratelli Borgioli, attracted by the high level of manufacturing of the Borgioli shoes.



“Our vision is to create new ideas to reinterpret the characteristics of Fratelli Borgioli in a modern way,” says Masaharu Ikeda, Fashion Director at Ikeda & Matsuzaki. “Our design follows both the ancient craftsmanship tradition and the new fashion trends that are constantly evolving.”



All the SEISHOU shoes, which combine the comfort of a sneaker with the elegance of a formal shoe, are made with complex techniques that very few shoe factories nowadays still apply, such as the sole milled on the last, the Blake processing with hidden channel and the use of natural materials.



SEISHOU shoes are available online at www.fratelliborgioli.com/shop, and in-store in the shops of the official Borgioli retailers, and in Casa Borgioli, the Fratelli Borgioli store set up in the premises of the old factory in Vinci, Tuscany (Italy), birthplace of Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci.



“Fratelli Borgioli have always had both a deep bond with tradition and an eye towards innovation and the future,” says Urbano Borgioli, CEO at Fratelli Borgioli. “SEISHOU fully reflects our high quality craftsmanship and tradition, while also allowing us to diversify our production for an international scope.”



Updates and information on the collection will be posted on Fratelli Borgioli’s dedicated page fratelliborgioli.com/seishou and Facebook page.



About Fratelli Borgioli

Fratelli Borgioli crafts premium quality luxury leather shoes since 1946, following the same values handed down through three generations. The brand employs over 70 artisans in their laboratories near the picturesque Tuscan town of Vinci (near Florence, Italy), birthplace of Renaissance genius Leonardo da Vinci. Fratelli Borgioli shoes embody 70 years of efforts, passion and craftsmanship of different generations of an entire local community.



Website: fratelliborgioli.com

Facebook: @FratelliBorgioli

Instagram: @fratelli_borgioli



About Ikeda & Matsuzaki

Ikeda & Matsuzaki is a fashion design agency founded by Masaharu Ikeda and Yuko Matsuzaki, based in Tokyo (Japan) and Milan (Italy).



Fashion Director Masaharu Ikeda, born in 1949, has taught at the Sugino Fashion University and the Cultural Clothing Academy in Tokyo and worked in the design room of a leading Japanese shoe wholesaler. He is the founder of Jalfic, a Japanese boutique fashion leather consultancy agency and magazine.



Shoe Designer Yuko Matsuzaki, originally from Tokyo, has lived for 25+ years between London and Milan. She has worked with the largest Japanese women's shoe wholesaler and as freelancer designer she designs shoes for famous brands of leading Japanese stores and wholesalers and licensed shoes for Italian and French fashion brands.



Contact: Elisa Fasolin, Farrelly-Caizzone & Associates

Office: +39 02 36755880

Email: elisafasolin@farrelly-caizzone.com

Dedicated page: fratelliborgioli.com/seishou

Elisa Fasolin

+39 02 36755880



https://www.farrelly-caizzone.com/

Office: Piazza Luigi di Savoia, 22, 20124 Milan



