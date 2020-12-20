Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Innominds Press Release

HID Global Adds Risk and Occupancy Analytics to HID SAFE, Its Physical Identity and Access Management Solution for Today's Hybrid Workplaces

Incorporating Innominds iFusionTM predictive analytics technology into HID SAFE enables safer, more secure workplaces that meet the pandemic’s building-occupancy mandates.

San Jose, CA, December 20, 2020 --(



HID Global has seamlessly integrated the Innominds AI-powered iFusion technology into its HID SAFE Facility and Risk Analytics solution so users can create an easy-to-understand risk score based on real-time and historical behavior patterns. The solution uses artificial intelligence to compare workplace data from physical security systems to archived information about past access control events, including unauthorized activities. This provides a clear picture of emerging threat scenarios so organizations can diagnose and resolve security risks.



"The ability to identify patterns of behavior that highlight risk is critical for businesses that increasingly are adopting a hybrid work model with more complex risks and compliance needs," said Julian Lovelock, Segment Vice President at HID Global. "Innominds' iFusion’s deep predictive analytics capabilities and its integration with HID Global’s physical identity management solutions are designed to ensure a secure enterprise work force environment thus enabling enterprises to embrace the new normal."



iFusion analytics technology uses Innominds’ proprietary accelerators to generate deep insights, predictive analytics and real-time reporting from complex data. The technology enables HID SAFE solution users to predict security events so they can improve the effectiveness, efficiency, and cost of their security operations.



"We are pleased with this possibility of supporting enterprises return to work with solutions built on our AI, analytics and data engineering expertise. We are thrilled to be collaborating with HID Global who are leveraging our proprietary accelerators and AI-driven analytics platform such as iFusionTM," said Krishna Guda, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Innominds. "Our joint vision to offer a secure back-to-work solution for the future enterprises becomes a reality with this collaboration. This strengthens our endeavor to power the Digital Next initiatives of global companies and be at the frontiers of the future of work."



In a recent HID survey, almost 70 percent of customers said the future of work will be hybrid. With the HID and Innominds collaboration, customers now they have the deep insights, predictive analytics, and real time reporting to rapidly diagnose and resolve threatening situations while also meeting evolving compliance requirements in the new hybrid work environments.



About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.



Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.



About Innominds

Contact Information
Innominds
Santosh Kumar
408-434-6463
https://www.innominds.com

Santosh Kumar

408-434-6463



https://www.innominds.com



