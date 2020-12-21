PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Adtelligent Introduces AMP Solution for Header Bidding


Adtelligent is excited to announce the launch of the Header Bidding for AMP pages. We have developed and implemented the technology that helps our customers to improve mobile users’ experience, boost their profits, and further monetize their inventory.

Dover, DE, December 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As a fully-featured ad monetization platform and header bidding management solutions for publishers, at Adtelligent have worked hard to finally offer their customers Header Bidding for AMP pages. From now on, the publishers can enjoy faster page loading on mobile devices with lightning speed auction, faster ad load speed and use of resources, enhanced mobile users’ engagement, and support for all types of web pages.

“Content load speed is determinative for mobile users as well as for publishers who bring the content. From now on, Adtelligent offers customers Header Bidding product for AMP pages to improve their mobile users’ experience with high-quality ads and help them generate higher revenues,” concluded Ivan Liashok, Head of Product at Adtelligent Inc.

About Adtelligent
Adtelligent is a sell-side ad tech vendor providing holistic demand management and intermediation solutions for publishers. By integrating ad serving for display, video and native, header bidding wrapper capabilities, and outstream functionality as a whole stack, Adtelligent has established a new standard for selling inventory to programmatic buyers. The company ensures publishers with in-house SaaS solutions for ad inventory monetization and yield optimization. Adtelligent has been acknowledged as one of the fastest-growing independent technology companies by Inc. 5000 in 2016 and 2017.
