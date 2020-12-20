COVID-Experience Creating New Insurance Sales Opportunities for Agents

Press Releases American Association for Long-Term Care... Press Release

COVID has changed the way seniors want to plan for long-term care insurance cites the head of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALCTI). the organization posted a new video for insurance agents and brokers.

Los Angeles, CA, December 20, 2020 --(



"COVID has changed how people view their health and more individuals will be interested in understanding how to plan for future risks," explains Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance as well as the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. "Insurance agents are already gearing up because many will be in the forefront of educating millions of consumers."



The Association director noted that the COVID experience provides significant opportunities for agents who market to seniors. "It's clear that COVID seriously impacted older individuals, killing as many as 100,000 within skilled nursing homes and assisted living communities." Slome notes. "Aging and the associated risk of needing care won't change, but where people want to be cared for in the future will."



Slome notes that insurance agents who focus on protection products that enable individuals to receive care in their own home will grow in favor. "We just posted a video explaining how two products can provide individuals with valuable benefits enabling them to receive care in their own home," Slome explains. "And, they are available up to age 89."



"A growing number of insurance companies will be focusing on these products in the coming year," Slome predicts. "These products are available in most states and provide valuable and affordable protection. We are already seeing more insurance agents learn about them and getting prepared to offer them to clients in the coming year."



Insurance agents can learn more and watch a video posted by the Association accessible at www.aaltci.org/about/aetna-short-term-care.php.



The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning and supports insurance professionals who market different options including short-term care as well as both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. To get information or request long-term care insurance quotes from a specialist in your area call the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org. Contact Information American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance

Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.aaltci.org



