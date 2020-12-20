Burnout Game Ventures Poised for Capital Raise

Press Releases Burnout Game Ventures Press Release

After Surpassing Angel Investment Goals and Doubling in Size, the Orlando-Based Indie Game Publisher Sets Their Sights on a Private Placement Offering.

Orlando, FL, December 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- After a record-breaking year, Burnout Game Ventures (BGV) is preparing to begin 2021 with a substantial capital raise. During 2020 they surpassed their recruiting goals (growing by over 100%), fundraising goals (surpassing $500k in total investments) and download goals (69,000+) on their published title, Vectromirror 0. With the Early Access release of their client's game, Vectromirror™, on Steam, and the anticipated full release planned for the coming months, The Orlando-based Indie Video Game Publisher/Incubator/Accelerator is now planning much bigger things for 2021."We've been truly blessed, this past year," says Larry Kayne, COO of BGV. "We've brought on some really key Advisors like Val Ortiz (Release Director), Neil Haldar (CMO), and Chip Pike (Education Director), who are ready to help us quickly scale our efforts and service offerings to the Indie Game Community." After doubling in size this past year, BGV has set goals for 2021 to increase the projects they support by 200%.Rupert Meghnot, CXO and Founder, who leads the investment raising arm of BGV, is preparing for a sizable private placement offering to qualified, accredited investors. "It's been a record setting year, but we're already laser-focused on next year." Meghnot says, "Between releasing more projects, scaling up our service offerings, and launching a new educational division we have a lot of positive momentum that we're trying to harness.About Burnout Game Ventures: Founded in 2014, by Rupert Meghnot, Burnout Game Ventures was created to transform the game industry by providing new business, revenue & financial paradigms, that result in creating greater wealth and value for all stakeholders, instead of a fortunate few. This is economic development through game development, by cultivating aspiring "venturepreneurs" in the areas of gaming, simulation and XR into successful, sustainable businesses.For more information, press only:Kevin Graykeving@burngameven.comFor more information on the investment:Rupert Meghnotrupert@burngameven.com

Kevin Gray

407-488-4604



https://www.burngameven.com



