NuvOx Pharma Announces Appointment of Jon S. Saxe to Its Board of Directors

Tucson, AZ, December 28, 2020 --(



Saxe brings to NuvOx many years of experience from the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and venture capital industries. He has served as a director of more than 25 companies and currently is a director of several publicly traded biotechnology companies including Vistagen Therapeutics and DURECT Corporation as well as a number of private companies. He was president of PDL BioPharma (formerly Protein Design Labs), and also was president and CEO of Synergen, a biotechnology company purchased by Amgen. Prior to his work at biotech companies Saxe was vice president of licensing and corporate development and head of patent law for Hoffmann-LaRoche Inc., where he worked for 29 years.



Saxe received a B.S.ChE from Carnegie Mellon University, a J.D. from George Washington University School of Law, and a LL.M. from New York University School of Law.



"We are honored and excited to have Jon Saxe join our board," said Evan Unger MD, President and CEO of NuvOx. "His broad knowledge of the industry and years of experience both as an executive and in corporate governance will serve NuvOx well as it continues to grow in the coming years. The other members of the board and I are very much looking forward to working with him."



About NuvOx Pharma



