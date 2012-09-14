Visibility of Home Workers Enhanced with Bodet’s New Time and Attendance Software

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Bodet Ltd Press Release

Leading European time management specialists, Bodet Ltd, have enhanced their Kelio time and attendance software to accommodate staff working at home as well as those attending the office.

Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom, December 21, 2020 --(



To overcome this, Bodet have launched Kelio Version 4.2 which is designed to manage all employees throughout the organisation, whether working on site or at home. Any employee can be allocated as a home worker, and the system has inbuilt flexibility to accommodate employees assigned to homeworking whether on a regular or an occasional basis.



While staff based at headquarters can clock on and off using biometric or card reading terminals, those working at home can use their laptop, tablet or smart phone. There is also a self-service facility which allows employees to request home working, and if approved a confirmatory e-mail is sent to notify the employee. Regular remote workers can also request modification of their usual remote working days via the software.



Kelio V4.2 allows supervisors to customise reports so they can have full visibility of all employees and clearly differentiate between homeworking and absent employees. It can also ensure employees comply with the organisation’s rules for homeworking and clearly display whether an employee is working in accordance with their planned schedule or not.



Bodet’s managing director, Richard Manby commented, “The growth in homeworking will probably stay with us even when the pandemic is over. The versatility in time management which is now available in Kelio V4.2 not only provides accurate employee time records for payroll but will make it easier for managers to plan work schedules and help businesses improve productivity.”



More about Bodet Ltd

Bodet Ltd is the British subsidiary of French-based Bodet Group which have been leading the market in time measurement products since the 1860s. The Group have five subsidiaries across Europe exporting to 60 countries and have expanded from clock-making into IT-based time and attendance, access control, school class change systems and sports scoreboards. The Bodet Group has over 35,000 clients including Fedex, Serco and TalkTalk as well as state and independent schools and public sector institutions such as the NHS.



For more information visit www.bodet.co.uk



Contacts

For media information

Colin Caldicott, Ultimedia PR

Tel: 01767 601470 Mobile: 07905 329616

e-mail: colin@ultimediapr.co.uk



For Technical information

Richard Manby, Managing Director, Bodet Ltd

Tel: 01442 418800 Mobile 07973 376903

Colin Caldicott

01767 682723



www.bodet.co.uk

4 Sovereign Park

Cleveland Way

Hemel Hempstead

Herts

HP2 7DA



