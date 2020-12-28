ARMotors Launched Land Rover Services and Maintenance

For services you can contact them on 04 580 4488 / 056 178 2212 or visit their website https://www.armotors.ae for more details. Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 28, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ARMotors proudly announced the launch of Land Rover Services and maintenance. As part of their launch, they have special offer on minor and major service of Land Rover. This independent garage has more than 12 years of experience in the automotive industry. They are specialized in the repair and service of premium cars- Porsche, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maserati, Lamborghini, Bentley, Audi, McLAREN, Rolls Royce and Land Rover. They are known as the Best Service Center for European Cars.Their workshop is equipped with well experienced and trained technicians for Land Rover. They will do the repair and maintenance of all Land Rover models. Some of their Land Rover service incudes – Minor & Major Service, Brake repair, AC repair, Transmission repair, Engine rebuild and replacement, Bodyshop services, Pre purchase inspection and more.For services you can contact them on 04 580 4488 / 056 178 2212 or visit their website https://www.armotors.ae for more details.