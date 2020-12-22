Protect and License Mac or Windows Apps with AppProtect 5.1 for Offline or Online Activation

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Excel Software Press Release

AppProtect 5.1 can protect and license MS Excel, MS Access, ExcelRT, Unity3D, MAX, Adobe Air and other macOS or Windows Apps with offline or online Serial Number activation.

Excel Software

Ph: (702) 445-7645

Web: www.excelsoftware.com

Henderson, NV, December 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Excel Software announced AppProtect 5.1 to protect and license Mac or Windows software. AppProtect wraps a compiled application without programming to apply an offline or automated online activation process. On macOS, generate x86 64-bit, ARM 64-bit or Universal binary for Intel or Apple Silicon computers. On Windows, generate both 32-bit and 64-bit EXEs for MS Excel or Access based products. AppProtect 5.1 now generates standalone macOS or Windows Apps from an ExcelRT workbook.AppProtect works with the companion OfficeProtect product to generate a protected EXE (Windows) or APP (macOS) from an Excel workbook. Once activated to a computer, the workbook runs within 32 or 64-bit Excel 2007 or later on Windows. On macOS, the computer requires Mac Excel 2016 or later.AppProtect 5.1 adds the ability to generate a licensed EXE for a Microsoft Access based application. From Access, save an encrypted 32-bit or 64-bit ACCDE file. Use AppProtect to wrap that ACCDE file into a licensed 32 or 64-bit EXE.AppProtect 5.1 adds the ability to generate a single workbook based macOS or Windows application from an ExcelRT file. ExcelRT is a spreadsheet application engine that combines a multiple sheet workbook with powerful scripting commands. The royalty-free, runtime engine can be included to distribute standalone products.AppProtect can embed static data files into the executable. For an application constructed from an interpreted language or that requires external data files, the unprotected files are no longer visible to the user. Apps created with Unity3D, MAX MSP, Adobe Air or Xojo are wrapped into a single, licensed EXE for Windows or APP for macOS. AppProtect can code sign the application during the build process.AppProtect wraps an application with an activation process to require a computer unique password or Serial Number on first launch. The software vendor can generate passwords from AppProtect or automate the process with an online activation server. Excel Software offers vendor accounts on the Safe Activation service to automate the Serial Number activation process, manage licenses or automate the payment and delivery process for online orders.A vendor can self-host an activation server with Desktop License Server running on their Linux or Windows website. In addition to manual or online activation, AppProtect can generate dongle enabled applications. Desktop applications can require that a USB dongle be present in the computer to run. Developers create their own USB dongles with the MakeDongle product.AppProtect is $350 on either Windows (7, 8, 8.1 or 10) or macOS 10.10 or later. It includes a user guide, online demonstration videos plus royalty-free distribution rights for any number of protected products or licenses.Excel SoftwarePh: (702) 445-7645Web: www.excelsoftware.comEmail: info@excelsoftware.com

Harold Halbleib

702-445-7645



www.excelsoftware.com



