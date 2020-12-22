New Yorker Electronics Distributes Exxelia Miniature Low-Pass Filter Capacitors

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Several Ranges of Miniature Filters with Different Low-pass Configurations Were Designed to Protect Electronic Equipment from Interferences

Northvale, NJ, December 22, 2020 --



These low-pass filter solutions are mainly used for EMI suppression in electronics systems in Avionics, Military, Medical, Aerospace and other critical applications. Exxelia Technologies (formerly Eurofarad), part of Exxelia Group, has developed several ranges of miniature filters with different low-pass configuration (C, L, Pi, T, 2xPi, 2xL and 2xT) mainly intended to protect electronic equipment from interferences.



Exxelia Technologies produces sophisticated filters assembling Exxelia Group’s manufactured ceramic capacitors (X7R/ NPO) with ferrite inductors or winding cores in a shielding case. This solution’s main benefits are performance, reliability and optimal traceability.



This filter in a shielding case provides a good metallic package, thus ensuring high shielding performances with attenuation up to 10 GHz. Among the available options are glass sealing, steel or kovar package using tin, silver or gold plating treatments to withstand any thermally or mechanically challenged application.



The Exxelia FC030 series is a feedthrough filter to prevent not only EMI conduction but also EMI radiation on power supply or data signals designs up to 200V. FC030 insertion loss can be 20dB at 1MHz to reach 70dB up to 10 GHz. FC030 series is extremely performant on low frequencies applications. The FC030 also offers very low capacitance values starting from 5pF allowing it to protect high bandwidth data signals. It has an operating temperature range from -55°C up to +175°C and is ESA qualified.



The FCM030 features the same design and performances as FC030 and is intended for surface mount devices. FCM030 is packaged in full metallic silver-plating. This allows optimal contact with ground plane that improves the interferences flow to the ground. The series is particularly fit for amplifiers, radars, sensitive HMI and accurate measuring.



FC030 Features & Benefits:

· Gold or Silver plated

· Glass or resin sealing

· Solder-in or threaded package

FCMS30 Features & Benefits:

· Silver plated package

· Composed of discrete components

Applications:

· Avionics

· Military

· Medical

· Aerospace

· Rail

· Telecom

· Industrial



NYE is franchise distributor of the Exxelia Group, and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors as well as its EMI/RFI Filters, Magnetics, Position Sensors, Slip Rings and Rotary Joints.



Contact Information New Yorker Electronics
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA

Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



