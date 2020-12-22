New Yorker Electronics Introduces New Line of ECE Industrial Control ESTOP Switches

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

Easily Installed Excel Cell Emergency Switches Available in 22mm, O25mm and O30mm Mounting Diameters

Northvale, NJ, December 22, 2020 --(



These switches are constructed with a detachable contact block for easy replacement and improving work efficiency. The safety design of slide locking holder is not only for easy installation and removal, but also for prevention of any inappropriate installations of the contact blocks. They are used in industrial control panels, automation equipment, medical equipment, burglary and fire alarms and other vital applications.



The new emergency stop switches have a push-lock turn reset function and are IP65 waterproof type. They are designed to resist liquids and oils for use in a variety of work environments. The short contact unit will be a space saver. These ECE switches are manufactured in accordance with the standards of UL, cUL, CE, CCC, and TUV.



Features & Benefits:

· Push-lock turn reset function

· Detachable contact block for easy installation and removal

· IP65 waterproof type

· Short contact unit design

Applications:

· Industrial Control Panels

· Automation Equipment

· Medical Equipment

· Motor Controls

· Industrial PC & POS System

· Sports Equipment

· PLC & Machine Tool Control

· Fire Alarm & Burglary Alarm System

· Security Control Host & DVR



As a franchise distributor ECE, New Yorker supplies its full line of Dip and Micro Switches, Connectors, Terminal Blocks, Relays, Chip Inductors, Chip Beads, Resettable Fuses and Optoelectronics.



Mark Pappas

201-750-1171



www.newyorkerelectronics.com

209 Industrial Avenue

Northvale, New Jersey 07647

USA



