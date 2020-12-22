New Yorker Electronics Releases New Vishay Automotive Grade Optocoupler

Press Releases New Yorker Electronics Press Release

New Vishay Automotive Optocoupler with 1mA Drive Offers a Low Input Current Solution for High Reliability Automotive and Industrial Applications

Northvale, NJ, December 22, 2020



Used in galvanic and noise isolation, signal transmission, hybrid/electric vehicle and other applications, Vishay’s VOMA618A Optocoupler also provides high reliability for high-efficiency power management applications. It features a high-current transfer ratio at low input current, low coupling capacitance and high isolation voltage.



The Vishay VOMA618A has a GaAlAs infrared emitting diode, which is optically coupled to a silicon planar phototransistor detector and is incorporated in a four-pin mini flat package. It delivers high CTR with low input current and low power consumption.



New Yorker Electronics is a franchise distributor for Vishay and supplies the full line of Vishay Optoelectronics including Optocouplers, Optical Sensors, 7-Segment Displays, Infrared Receivers, Solid-State Relays, LCD Displays, Visible LEDs, Infrared Emitters, Plasma Displays, Photo Detectors, IrDA Transceivers and Infrared Touch Panels. Vishay Intertechnology is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.



About New Yorker Electronics

