Future Electronics Adds ON Semiconductor NCV81599 to USB Power Delivery Controller Lineup

Future Electronics is featuring the ON Semiconductor NCV81599 USB Power Delivery (PD) Controller in a recent e-newsletter.

Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, December 23, 2020 --(



ON Semiconductor's AEC Qualified NCV81599 USB Power Delivery (PD) Controller is a synchronous buck-boost optimized for converting battery voltage into required power supply rails for automotive USB charging ports.



Power is delivered per USB-PD standard for type C applications, including USBPD, QC2.0, and QC3.0 profiles. With a wide Vin of 4.5V to 32V, and internal drivers capable of driving MOSFETs to meet 100W requirements, the device is offered in a compact 5mm by 5mm QFNW32 package.



To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/p/semiconductors--analog--power-management-circuit--specialized-controllers/ncv81599mwtxg-on-semiconductor-7130962.



About Future Electronics



Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®;. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.



Media Contact



Claudio Caporicci

Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Martin H. Gordon

514-694-7710



https://www.futureelectronics.com

237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada



