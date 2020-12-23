Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zinrelo Press Release

Zinrelo's Loyalty Program Helps Kids Warehouse Increase Repeat Purchases by 92%

Kids Warehouse uses Zinrelo's loyalty rewards platform to achieve revenue growth.

Palo Alto, CA, December 23, 2020



The Kids Rewards offers customers, multiple point earning opportunities with simple actions to create a 360-degree engagement for online purchases, referrals, birthday bonus and welcome bonus. They offer customers attractive rewards and a tier-based rewards program to accelerate the points earning capability.



The points earning activities and the rewards that the customer could claim with those points ensured that the engagement remained high. Increasing the engagement level in the brand is the first step for success in any business. This was easily achieved with Zinrelo’s loyalty platform. The targeted loyalty email campaigns witnessed an open rate 2.62 times higher than the industry average. Additionally, the click rate was 16.45 times higher than industry average. This demonstrated high customer interest in the brand.



To keep the customers further engaged with the brand, the reward tiers structured by Zinrelo proved to be an important gamification element for Kids Warehouse. The tiers were structured to be aspirational for the customers. With each tier upgrade, the customer stands to receive more rewards and points earning capability. As the customer progresses through the tiers they are more likely to stay loyal with the Kids Warehouse brand. Higher tiers were not only a good way to engage customers, but they were valuable from the revenue perspective. Gold and Platinum tiers yielded 4.69 and 25.91 times higher revenue per member respectively as compared to the lower Silver tier.



“The structure which Zinrelo proposed was backed by sound data analysis. I was amazed to see the insights we got,” commented Anabel Peralta, e-commerce Manager at Kids Warehouse. “Our customers are now engaged better with our brand. I am more than satisfied with the program.”



Members making five or more purchases increased by 92%. Overall, the repeat purchasers were responsible for a 10.24X higher per-member revenue as compared to one-time purchasers.



“Engaging customers on multiple levels is the first step to increasing customer loyalty, and this results in repeat business,” said Samir Palnitkar, VP of Customer Success at Zinrelo, “Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform understands and addresses these nuances important for revenue growth. This is especially critical in the current COVID climate.”



About Kids Warehouse:

Kids Warehouse started as a small store over 20 years ago in Brooklyn NY as Kids Fashion Center. Since then Kids Warehouse has grown into a small chain of children’s department stores in NY, NJ and PA while staying true to their original philosophy: Department Store Merchandise at Warehouse prices. In 2013 Kids Warehouse took the same concept that made the stores successful, to a new online venture. Kids Warehouse now works closely with the top manufacturers in the country to bring you their most popular products at the best prices. Kids Warehouse is headquartered in Elizabeth NJ.



About Zinrelo:

Zinrelo is a modern-day, loyalty rewards platform that maximizes repeat sales and per-customer revenue through 360-degree customer engagement. Zinrelo unlocks customer loyalty across multiple dimensions including transactional, social, referral, engagement, behavioural and emotional loyalty. It supports omni-channel deployments that span across ecommerce, physical stores, phone orders and more.



Zinrelo uses deep data analytics to create a custom, highly optimized loyalty program. Advanced machine learning algorithms are used to identify customer clusters and targeted campaign strategies for these segments. Hundreds of businesses are using Zinrelo to leapfrog their competition and gain market share. Zinrelo has been consistently rated as the top loyalty management software as reflected in the current ranking on G2 Crowd.



Shailesh Puri

650-530-0245



https://zinrelo.com/



