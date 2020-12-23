Snyder Building Construction Completes THRIVE Affordable Vet Care

Press Releases Snyder Building Construction Press Release

Denver, CO, December 23, 2020 --



The THRIVE Affordable Vet Care center was designed by Fox Architecture. Snyder Building Construction completed the project in November 2020. THRIVE wanted its first standalone Denver location in a strip center to reflect mission of passion and quality for pets at affordable prices. The former 1,500 square-foot restaurant location was transformed into a vet clinic. The retail tenant improvement comprised of all new partitions, branded reclaimed pinewood reception wall, guest-facing restroom, and laboratory equipment installation.



In collaboration with the client, Snyder Building Construction reviewed photos of previous locations to improve the overall construction timeline and budget. Based on Snyder’s laboratory, health, and clinic portfolio, we made a value engineering suggestion to brace exam tables up to 60 pounds, which was welcomed addition by the client. The branding and signage are paramount to the client and reflected in the signature reclaimed pinewood reception wall. To maintain schedule and quality, one of our senior superintendents self-performed the millwork. This focal point, signature wood wall showcases the THRIVE brand.



“We loved working with THRIVE,” said Rich Snyder, owner of Snyder Building Construction. “They are a great team on a great mission.”



About THRIVE Affordable Pet Care:

THRIVE’s approach to quality vet care is different. THRIVE believes all pets deserve quality veterinary care and their aim is to make routine care for your pet affordable. THRIVE’s focus is on quality doctors, sensible solutions, and essential routine care. THRIVE’s locations are sparkling new and carefully designed with both you and your pet in mind. Experience a THRIVE near you.



About Snyder Building Construction:

Rich Snyder

720-900-5082



www.snyderbuilding.com



