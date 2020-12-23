Ventrolla, the Market-Leading Sash Window Company, Joins Growing Property Experts RFM Group

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases RFM Group Press Release

Leeds, United Kingdom, December 23, 2020 --(



Ventrolla are the market leader in the repair, restoration and replacement of wooden sash windows. With factories in Harrogate and London totalling over 30,000 square feet, they operate nationwide and have sold over 100,000 sash windows.



Ventrolla employs 75 staff across both sites, who will all transfer as part of the deal.



Ventrolla was founded in 1983 by Robert Tunnicliffe, a former engineer for Ford Motors, who pioneered and patented the companies unique "Perimeter Sealing" and "Sash Removal" systems.



Robert turned his hand to draught-proofing sash windows after finding it increasingly difficult to keep his home warm during the colder months. Using his expertise at Ford he developed the first perimeter sealing system and installed it himself.



These systems are still in use today and are core products in the Ventrolla service.



Following the acquisition, RFM has announced plans to invest in both a new showroom and a training academy at Ventrolla’s Harrogate headquarters, and both existing and new customers will now be able to benefit from RFM’s strong technology-led operation.



Ian Flanagan, RFM Group CEO comments:

“Ventrolla’s craftsmanship and modern engineering complement RFM Group’s world-class technology and property expertise. Their quality products and the high esteem in which both customers and the industry hold them is second to none. Alongside their talented team, I see great potential to develop their offering further by utilising RFM’s robust processes and smart technology.”



Jarrod Marchant, Ventrolla Managing Director comments:

“RFM Group’s level of technology and appetite for growth is refreshing, it is fantastic to be part of a truly integrated property company. Capitalising on our 21st Century machining and traditional handcrafted skills, we look forward to building on Ventrolla’s 37-year history.”



RFM Group were advised by Chris Silverwood of Harrogate based corporate finance advisors, CorpFin, with legal support provided by Adrian Ballam of Wardhadaway.



Chris Silverwood, CorpFin Corporate Financier comments:

“Even in these challenging times, M&A transactions are continuing to be completed and this transaction was a particularly satisfying one to get away as it was on our home turf. I am sure that under the ownership of the RFM Group that Ventrolla will go from strength-to-strength.”



ERA Home Security Limited were advised by Will Arnold and John O’Gara of corporate finance advisors, Sentio Partners, with legal support provided by Guy Hopson of Hopson Solicitors.



The purchase of Ventrolla is RFM Group’s third acquisition in twelve months with other deals currently in discussion. It follows RFM’s recent purchase of the Leeds based Hevertech brand earlier this year and the successful acquisition of Ashlynn (Yorkshire) Ltd who became part of the RFM Group in 2019.



These acquisitions further support RFM Group’s connected property offering which covers a buildings full lifecycle from consultancy and construction through to managing and maintenance.



RFM Group continues to expand and is actively looking for suitable businesses to join their growing stable of companies.



About RFM Group

RFM Group are property experts that consult, build, manage and maintain all types of property. Their consultative-led approach, built on technology, delivers turnkey property services across the entire lifecycle of buildings throughout the UK. With headquarters in Leeds and offices in London and Edinburgh, the business operates across commercial, retail, educational, healthcare and residential sectors. Clients include LV, Lloyds Banking Group, NHS, Tesco and Emerald Group.



About Ventrolla

Ventrolla are the market leader in the repair, restoration and replacement of wooden sash windows. They operate nationwide and have sold over 100,000 sash windows.



Ventrolla was founded in 1983 by Robert Tunnicliffe, who invented and patented the "Perimeter Sealing" and "Sash Removal" systems, which are both still core products and make Ventrolla’s offering unique.



RFM Group

https://RFM-Group.com



