Valley Insurance Agency Alliance Introduces Digital Training System

St. Louis, MO, December 23, 2020 --(



VIAA’s proprietary Digital Agency Bucket List (DABL) provides the industry’s latest technology to systematically assist with each member’s growth. This customized solution allows members to build their own digital footprint using automation and optimization to ensure exceptional results.



DABL assesses current digital processes to identify opportunities within each insurance agency. Then VIAA recommends a specific systematic approch for member agencies to achieve stability and growth. This strategy includes customized training in order to assist members with their insurance policy sales and total service automation.



“Our insurance alliance is designed to share the most effective resources available in today’s marketplace,” said VIAA’s President JD Powers. “DABL allows our members - all of which are independent insurance agencies - to solve business-related situations by utilizing the best technology options we have compiled. Our proprietary system consolidates overlapping processes, ultimately freeing up our members to focus their efforts on sales instead of timely technology practices.”



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 725-1414



www.viaa4u.com



