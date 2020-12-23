Electro Standards Introduces a 2-Position Secure Switch with Keylock Operation, No Power Required

Press Releases Electro Standards Laboratories Press Release

The Model 8268 provides secure switching from A to B ports via Keylock Actuator with no power required.

Cranston, RI, December 23, 2020 --(



The Model 8268 provides 2 position switching from A to B via a Keylock Actuator on the front panel. The keylock can be turned to either A or B position to switch to and from another network connection or another device. The Key is captive in position B and can only be removed in the A position.



The Model 8268 is also custom wired, switching 24 pins of the DB25 interface. Pin 1 and pins 3 through 25 are switched via break-before-make keylock switch. Pin 2 is tied common to all ports and is not switched.



This unit is packaged in an anodized aluminum black box, providing EMI/RFI shielding.



Tina Corticelli

401-943-1164



https://www.electrostandards.com



