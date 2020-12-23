PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Electro Standards Laboratories

Electro Standards Introduces a 2-Position Secure Switch with Keylock Operation, No Power Required


The Model 8268 provides secure switching from A to B ports via Keylock Actuator with no power required.

Cranston, RI, December 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories adds LineSelect® Model 8268 DB25 Keylock Switch to their lineup of manually operated switches. Key operated control provides secure switching from A to B ports with a turn of a key. This DB25 Switcher is manually operated; therefore, no power is required.

The Model 8268 provides 2 position switching from A to B via a Keylock Actuator on the front panel. The keylock can be turned to either A or B position to switch to and from another network connection or another device. The Key is captive in position B and can only be removed in the A position.

The Model 8268 is also custom wired, switching 24 pins of the DB25 interface. Pin 1 and pins 3 through 25 are switched via break-before-make keylock switch. Pin 2 is tied common to all ports and is not switched.

This unit is packaged in an anodized aluminum black box, providing EMI/RFI shielding.

Electro Standards Laboratories has technical staff available for questions at 401-943-1164 or eslab@electrostandards.com
Contact Information
Electro Standards Laboratories
Tina Corticelli
401-943-1164
Contact
https://www.electrostandards.com

