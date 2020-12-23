3D Development Partners with Midas Hospitality on Mixed-Use Project in Texas

Press Releases Midas Hospitality Press Release

Developer and management specialist join forces on new Element by Westin hotel.

Richardson, TX, December 23, 2020 --(



The new Richardson, Texas development will include a $22 million Element by Westin hotel located at 2205 North Glenville Ave. The hotel, which will be developed and managed by Midas Hospitality, is scheduled to open in the summer of 2021.



The four-story hotel offers 123 spacious suites that include full-equipped kitchens and spa-inspired bathrooms. The Element concept encourages renewal through a nature-influenced environment and is constructed with an efficient use of space and sustainability in mind. Highlights include a Motion Fitness Center, an all-natural saline pool, and a Bikes to Borrow program for its guests.



MW Builders, which has offices in Kansas and Texas, is the general contractor. This is the second Element hotel brand that Midas Hospitality is developing and managing.



Richardson, Texas is a thriving corporate community that includes Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Raytheon, State Farm and Texas Instruments. The city is home to the University of Texas at Dallas. Known for its shopping and performing arts, Richardson features 40 miles of trails and 30 parks.



“3D Development is pleased to continue our partnership with Midas Hospitality on the development of the Element Hotel. We believe the Element and future development of the residual property will be a great attribute to the Richardson community,” said 3D Development Co-Founder Frank Durst IV.



“During the past year, we have worked side by side on this project with 3D Development,” said Midas Hospitality’s Co-Founder and Managing Partner J.T. Norville. “It is exciting that our plans are now becoming a reality, and we look forward to introducing the innovative Element concept to the area.”



3D Development was founded in 2008 and has offices in Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. The full-service real estate development company focuses on building solutions for national retail and hospitality brands. For more information, call (423) 290-2412.



Rochelle Brandvein

(314) 692-0100



http://www.midashospitality.com



