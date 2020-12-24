Commercient and Cirrius Solutions Are Proud to Announce Their Partnership in Which They Offer Salesforce Consulting

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Commercient Press Release

Commercient signs a new partnership agreement with Cirrius Solutions, a Salesforce Partner based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA that provides Salesforce Consulting in implementations, revitalization of existing installations, custom solution development, system integration, and strategic business consulting.

With more than 25 apps on Salesforce’s AppExchange, Commercient actively works with ERP/CRM consultants to provide hassle-free, fully supported integrations that successfully integrate their customers’ systems avoiding late-night support calls or too many hours spent resolving technical problems.



Cirrius Solutions is a Salesforce Partner who lives and breathes Salesforce.com so clients don’t have to. With their deep knowledge of implementation, administration, data migration, and development, Cirrius Solutions has helped hundreds of companies take full advantage of the powerful functionality of Salesforce.com.



Cirrius Solutions core Salesforce service offerings focus on new implementations, revitalization of existing installations, custom solution development, system integration, and strategic business consulting. Cirrius Solutions specialize in Core CRM, Service - Field Service Lightning, and CPQ (Quote to Cash) implementations.



At Cirrius Solutions, there is a strong belief that clients comes first. Cirrius Solutions core purpose is to bring the human touch to technology by developing personalized, process-driven, and cost-effective solutions for our clients. The clients at Cirrius Solutions are exceptional and great pride is taken in working alongside them.



“Commercient’s out-of-the-box functionality is fast and easy to install. We are able to build our customers reliable integration(s) that drive all data to a single source of truth for better visibility and reporting,” said Chad Anderson, Founder of Cirrius Solutions. “We have been building integrations for almost three decades and Commercient is the best in the business!” he explained.



As a company leveraging the newest and most functional tech trends, Commercient’s fast-track plan will SYNC data in a short amount of time, and integrate transactions bi-directionally so that ERP and CRM communicate effectively with each other. Commercient has also integrated VR technology to provide personalized, interactive support to enhance customer and partner experience.



“We are very excited to partner with Cirrius Solutions who have Salesforce Consultants for Salesforce all clouds,” said Noah Thomas, Head of Channel Development at Commercient. “We look forward to providing our joint customers with seamless experiences and data transformation,” he explained.



About Commercient

